The Weekly Pull: Spider-Man: Life Story, Swamp Thing: Green Hell, Power Rangers Universe, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics.

This week, Spider-Man: Life Story gets a hardcover collection, the Power Rangers Universe expands, and Swamp Thing goes to Green Hell. Plus, get a taste of what’s next for the Marvel Universe in Timeless, a new Stray Dogs series, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well.

Timeless #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mark Bagley, Greg Land, Kev Walker

Inks by Andrew Hennessey, Jay Leisten

Colors by Marte Gracia

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is ending 2021 by looking ahead to 2022. In the tradition of past one-shots that laid the groundwork for various stories to come, Timeless will serve as the prologue to the most important stories coming from Marvel Comics in the upcoming year. The hook with Timeless is that it’s all centered on Kang the Conqueror, a classic villain who could cause much trouble for many different characters. Here, he’s pitted against time itself as alternate timelines threaten to erase the one he carefully built. Jed McKay writes the issue, and he seems poised to become the next big thing at Marvel. With a collection of great artists featured, Timeless both seems an essential signpost for the next chapter of the Marvel Universe and an enjoyable read in its own right. — Jamie Lovett

Swamp Thing: Green Hell #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Doug Mahnke

Colors by David Baron

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by DC Comics

As Ram V’s ongoing series The Swamp Thing has made perfectly clear, there are few, if any, characters throughout superhero comics better equipped to grapple with the fears and horror of climate change than this classic monster. Whereas that series is set in the present day and offers a rare ray of hope, Swamp Thing: Green Hell #1 is taking the Black Label route and aiming for something even darker. This new story is set in the future when hope for global salvation is essentially lost and the forces of life (i.e. the Green and the Red) have decided its time to start fresh. Both writer Jeff Lemire and artist Doug Mahnke have shown readers before they know how to deliver tales of terror in comics, and Lemire is no stranger to existential dread in his work. It seems like a perfect match for a truly bone-chilling story. Is there anything to be done in the face of an apocalyptically-minded planet? Is humanity worth saving when it’s this far gone? It’s unclear if these questions have satisfying answers, but the thought of how they’ll be considered in Swamp Thing: Green Hell has me ready to ride to my comic book store. — Chase Magnett

Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Trish Forstner

Colors by Brad Simpson

Layouts by Tone Rodriguez with. Mike Vasquez

Flatter by Lauren Perry

Published by Image Comics

It’s no secret that Stray Dogs was one of my favorite comics of 2021, and thankfully we are getting a bit more of this amazing series before the year wraps up. Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner, Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez, Mike Vasquez, and Lauren Perry have created a series of short stories spread across two issues titled Stray Dogs: Dog Days, which will give each of the series’ pup protagonists some time in the spotlight. Fans will learn more about Killer, Gucci, Aldo, Roxanne and more, seeing what happened to each of them and how they ended up at the house together. Prepare for another round of heartbreak, because you will take a few punches to the gut before this issue is over. — Matthew Aguilar

Spider-Man: Life Story

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Mark Bagley

Published by Marvel Comics

After heading to the movie theaters to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, you might be wanting to dive into the wide world of Spider-Man comics. That makes this week’s release of Spider-Man: Life Story, which is now available in a hardcover collection, all the more fitting. The collection of stories takes decades of Spider-Man mythos and recontextualizes it beautifully, with a narrative that perfectly celebrates continuity while existing alongside of it. Both writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Mark Bagley are at the top of their game with this miniseries, and its approach to Peter Parker’s story is perfectly accessible but reverential. You owe it to yourself to add this to your collection. — Jenna Anderson

Robin #9

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Roger Cruz and Norm Rapmund

Colors by Luis Guerrero

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by DC Comics

Even as a longtime fan of Damian Wayne, Robin has exceeded all of my personal expectations for the series focused on Bruce Wayne’s prodigal child engaged in a murder tournament for immortality. Robin #9 is set to deliver the brutal climax of that tournament as secrets are revealed and new, even deadlier threats appear. The series has done magnificent work in not only defining Damian’s character-providing some sentimental edges to his harsh form but also his supporting cast. New characters like Flatline and familiar faces like Connor Hawke have carved out their own space, in addition to offering readers a showcase of martial arts experts in the DC Comics roster. The display of those lethal athletic abilities has been central to the series from its start with consistently astounding action sequences from Gleb Melnikov, along with a great roster of fill-in artists. I know Robin #9 is can’t-miss comics because the first 8 issues all qualified, and they’ve all built to this. — Chase Magnett

Power Rangers Universe #1





Written by Nicole Andelfinger

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Colors by Mattia Iacono

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by BOOM! Studios

Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness shed new light on Power Rangers’ most mysterious Ranger, and now a new Power Rangers Universe miniseries is looking to blow the lid wide open on the Phantom Ranger and much, much more. Nicole Andelfinger, Simone Ragazzoni, Matt Iacono, and Ed Dukeshire are at the helm of this new miniseries, which heads deep into the past and then moves throughout the timeline to reveal new layers to the mythology of both the Power Rangers and the Morphin Grid itself, so if you’re a long time Ranger fan, you do not want to miss out on what’s in store. — Matthew Aguilar

Once & Future #23

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by BOOM! Studios

Once & Future has continually been a delight throughout its run as Kieron Gillen continues to weave a web of folklore and legend come to life, giving Dan Mora plenty of great monsters and action to draw. In recent issues, Once & Future‘s scope has increased as the world of stories now threatened to consume the reality most people previously inhabited. Once & Future #23 is as good an opportunity as any to remind you that this is a wonderfully creative adventure series that you should already be reading. — Jamie Lovett

The Human Target #3

Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

The pure delight I’ve felt when a new issue of Human Target crosses my path is unmatched — and thus far, the series has exceeded my expectations every single time. This issue sees Christopher Chance and Tora Olafsdotter’s investigation put Guy Gardner and Booster Gold in its crosshairs, causing narrative complications and conversations that need to be seen to believe. Tom King’s script is perfect in every single way, weaving a fascinating murder mystery, a palpably exciting romance, and a wonderful ode to the individual components of the Justice League International era. Greg Smallwood’s art is an aesthetic masterpiece, with countless individual panels that are so breathtaking that I would want to be blown up to poster-size on my wall. You are missing out if you’re not caught up on Human Target yet. — Jenna Anderson