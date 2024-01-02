The Weekly Pull: Birds of Prey, Fall of the House of X, Pine and Merrimac, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Birds of Prey continues, the beginning of the end of the X-Men's Krakoa era, and a new series from Kyle Starks. Plus, General Zod headlines a new series, a new Planet of the Apes series begins, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Best of Red Sonja (Photo: Jenny Frison, Dynamite Entertainment) Written by Various

Art by Various

This year should hopefully be a good one for the She-Devil with a Sword, with the long-awaited Red Sonja movie reboot expected to make its debut. If you want to prepare for that, as well as continue to celebrate the character's recent 50th anniversary, then this week's new collection is here to help. From her original origin stories published under Marvel to her newer fare from fan-favorite creators like Gail Simone and Mark Russell, this hardcover aims to give a comprehensive look at the past 50 years of Red Sonja — and get you excited for the new 50. — Jenna Anderson

Beware the Planet of the Apes #1 (Photo: Taurin Clarke, Marvel Comics) Written by Marc Guggenheim

Art by Alvaro López

Colors by Alex Gomes

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Marvel Comics' recent endeavors with licensed film properties have been hit and miss with the likes of Alien and Predator missing more often than they hit. However, the Planet of the Apes franchise seems to be the exception to this rule as every Apes miniseries published by Marvel so far has delivered a noteworthy addition to an outstanding modern canon. Perhaps it's the epic scope of the story as a historical narrative transforming our planet into the one first seen in 1968. Planet of the Apes, published last year, focused on the final stages of humanity's resistance, with violent insurgents and dedicated humanitarians battling for the planet's future. Now writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Alvaro López plunge far into the future when humanity has been reduced to mute and malleable beasts of burden. An appreciation for the classic Apes films and the revitalized energy brought to the franchise in the past 15 years may combine to outstanding effect as the two timelines are drawn closer together. At the very least it will be interesting to see Cornelius return to the spotlight as a wise scientist searching for humanity's lost potential. -- Chase Magnett

Birds of Prey #5 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Arist Deyn

Letters by Clayton Cowles

There's a reason why I have, without fail, recommended every single issue of Birds of Prey thus far — it's simply too good not to. The "Megadeath" arc nears its peak in this issue, packing in some electrifying action sequences and some intriguing lore related to Black Canary and Sin. Guest artist Arist Deyn provides an unexpected flair to this issue, further cementing Birds of Prey as one of DC's wildest and most wonderful books right now. — Jenna Anderson

Fall of the House of X #1 (Photo: Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Lucas Werneck

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Clayton Cowles

All good things must end, and the Krakoan age of the X-Men is no exception. There's plenty of debate to be had about how well the X-Men line fared in its current status quo after Jonathan Hickman abdicated his role of Head of X. I'd personally wager, superfluous miniseries and all, that the X-Men line from the second half of 2019 through at least the first half of 2024 has generated more excitement and worthwhile stories than the entire decade that preceded it combined. Fall of the House of X #1, from Gerry Duggan, the most recent X-Men writer, and Lucas Werneck, the artist for most of Immortal X-Men's run, is the first chapter of the era's final act. Where sister series Rise of the Powers of X will, presumably, resolve the dangling plot threads concerning heavily sci-fi concepts like the Dominion hanging over all of time and space, Fall of the House of X focuses on the terrestrial conflict between mutants and Orchis, the anti-mutant organization that has all but eliminated the presence of mutants on Earth, with the trial of Cyclops as the tale's narrative centerpiece. Whether Krakoa goes down in flames or rises from the ashes, and whether its swan song is a satisfying conclusion or an absolute mess, it should be a compelling spectacle. -- Jamie Lovett

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #5 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Natacha Bustos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ariana Maher

It genuinely breaks my heart that Welcome to Smallville is nearly at its end because the series has been a no-holds-barred delight in every single way. But with the publication of this week's penultimate issue, it's clear that the book is going to stick the landing, delivering plenty of humor and heart while still meaningfully advancing the stories of Bea and Tora. I can't wait to pick this issue up. — Jenna Anderson

Kneel Before Zod #1 (Photo: Jason Shawn Alexander, DC) Written by Joe Casey

Art by Dan McDaid

Colors by David Baron

Letters by Troy Peteri

Zod occupies a curious place in Superman's mythology. Thanks to his appearances in Superman movies like Superman II and Man of Steel, Zod is one of Superman's best-known enemies. Despite that, he's been used relatively sparingly in Superman's comics, at least in comparison to other villainous heavyweights like Lex Luthor and Doomsday. Zod gets a little more presence in the comics realm this week with the publication of Kneel Before Zod #1, a new series focusing on Dru-Zod in his current role as ruler of New Kandor, where he reigns with his wife, Ursa, and son, Jor-Zod. Kneel Before Zod has some exciting creative energy behind it, hailing from writer Joe Casey and artist Dan McDaid. Casey long ago earned a reputation as one of comics' most provocative writers, and McDaid, making his debut in DC's main line of comics, has an art style that packs a lot of punch and physicality. For a series focusing on the brutish rogue ruler of a potentially dangerous galactic nation-state (nation-planet?), I could hardly think of a better pairing. DC promises the arc of Kneel Before Zod will be unexpected, eschewing typical heroic narratives. With these creators and this lead, it's hard to imagine it going any other way. -- Jamie Lovett