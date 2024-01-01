Marvel Teases Major Spider-Man Stories in 2024

2024 is the year of the Spider. With New York in the grip of a deadly Gang War that threatens to tear the city apart, both Spider-Men — Peter Parker and Miles Morales — are on the front lines. Over in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, the web-head is entangled in a family feud between the Lincoln and Fisk crime families; in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Brooklyn's wall-crawler is hashing out his own family feud with his once-reformed uncle, Aaron Davis, a.k.a. the ultimate Prowler. It all leads to Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 (on sale January 10), and then in March, the giant-sized milestone issue Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300 and The Spectacular Spider-Men, the first ongoing series starring Peter and Miles.

"If you think things are dire for Spider-Man now — just wait until writer Cody Ziglar really turns up the heat next issue," Spidey Office Associate Editor Tom "Tommy G" Groneman wrote in this week's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14. "I nearly passed out from excitement when Cody first pitched his plan for the Prowler's return."

The Prowler returned on the final page of issue #13, only to join forces with the Hobgoblin and the Enforcers as they make a move to claim Brooklyn as their territory. A mysterious benefactor has been outfitting Spider-villains with high-tech weaponry, including Miles' uncle Aaron: he's sporting an upgraded version of the suit once worn by Hobie Brown, the original Prowler, who has since taken flight as the heroic Hornet.



"Some eagle-eyed readers have noticed that Aaron Davis isn't exactly sporting his usual costume. He's in a suit that appears to be a new look for him but also pretty close to the classic suit of the original Prowler, Hobie Brown," Groneman added. "Well, rest assured, it's all part of the plan for Aaron and Hobie. I've said too much! Answers — to those mysteries and more — are coming soon."

Having faced a gauntlet of villains attacking his borough — Frost Pharaoh, Bumbler and the Buzz Boys, the hero-hunting Scorpion and the Cape Killers, and now the Prowler — Miles has recruited his own super-team. Issue #14 ended with Tiana Toomes, a.k.a. Starling, soaring to the rescue with two allies: Miles' shape-shifting clone, Shift, and Kamala Khan, a.k.a. the mutant superhero Ms. Marvel.

"I can't forget the most important returning player, [REDACTED], from Cody and Venom/Fantastic Four maestro Iban Coello's upcoming Giant-Size Spider-Man #1. Hint: it isn't Venom," Groneman teased. "Though Spidey and Venom are going to throw down in that issue. Iban's. Art. Is. Blowing. My Mind."



After Miles battles Eddie Brock's son, Dylan, in the pages of Giant-Size Spider-Man, he'll go to war with the Hobgoblin in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15 and #16. The fallout from Marvel's Gang War continues in issue #17, which sets up issue #18 (legacy #300).

Groneman concluded: "The climactic events of Gang War and Giant-Size Spider-Man will have major ramifications for Miles' world moving forward throughout all of 2024."

Marvel Comics will set the stage for this year's Spider-stories — including Spectacular Spider-Men and Chasm: Curse of Kaine — in the new one-shot Web of Spider-Man #1, on sale March 27.