The Weekly Pull: Black Adam, The Silver Coin, Silver Surfer: Parable, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Black Adam gets a new series, The Silver Coin returns, and Silver Surfer: Parable gets an Epic Collection. Plus, Home Sick Pilots comes to an end, Tillie Walden draws The Walking Dead's Clementine spinoff, Aquaman teams up with the Flash, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #1 (Photo: Jay Anacleto, Rain Beredo, DC Comics) Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Troy Peteri

Aquaman and The Flash have a surprising number of things in common – not only are they getting blockbuster movies in the next year or so, but they're also (in a lot of continuities) founding members of the Justice League. This week's debut issue of Voidsong sees the pair joining forces to fight an extraterrestrial threat, and it seems as if the miniseries will capture the Bronze Age energy of the characters' first team-ups. The writing team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are secret weapons in terms of telling surprising and entertaining DC stories, and Vasco Georgiev's art delightfully and excellently renders so many heroes and villains. Aquaman & The Flash Voidsong seems to be the spiritual successor to the Satellite Era adventures that its titular heroes have gone on for years, and I can't wait to see exactly what it has in store. -- Jenna Anderson

Black Adam #1 (Photo: Irvin Rodriguez, DC Comics) Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Rafa Sandoval

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Willie Schubert

Black Adam is one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe, and while those powers will be present in Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval's new limited series, Black Adam #1 looks to explore the man behind the powers and the potential legacy he leaves behind. Teth-Adam is a formidable foe in any situation, but his history is rooted in betrayal. How do those factors shape someone with such incredible power at their fingertips, and who could possibly step in those shoes, and would they even want to? Those compelling questions are more are front and center in Black Adam #1, and no DC fan will want to miss out on what happens next. -- Matthew Aguilar

Clementine: Book One (Photo: Tillie Walden, Image Comics) Written by Tille Walden, Robert Kirkman

Art by Tillie Walden

I am not a big fan of The Walking Dead comics or the television show that they inspired. I've tried to get into both multiple times and have always quickly bounced off. Playing the first season of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series is the only time I've enjoyed being immersed in the world of the hit franchise. What, then, am I doing here recommending this The Walking Dead graphic novel spinoff? Well, as I said, I'm not the biggest The Walking Dead fan, but I am a pretty big fan of Tillie Walden. With works like On a Sunbeam and Are You Listening?, Walden has asserted herself as one of the great cartooning talents of the 21st century. That her The Walking Dead work happens to center on Clementine, a central character in that Telltale Games series I enjoyed, is a happy bonus. Walden's name alone ought to be enough to attract the attention of even the most ardent Walking Dead skeptic. -- Jamie Lovett

Home Sick Pilots #15 (Photo: Caspar Wijingaard, Image Comics) Written by Dan Watters

Art by Caspar Wijingaard

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Home Sick Pilots seems like a comic made especially for me. It's a genre blender of ideas from sci-fi and horror. It's a love letter to the punk scene of the 1990s. It's got art from Caspar Wijingaard, who has been on my "must read" list since blowing my mind with Dynamite's Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt series a few years ago. And now it all comes to an end. The Old James House has what it wants. The only question left is whether or not the Home Sick PIlots are going to let him keep it. Home Sick Pilots has been a wild ride and I can't wait to see how it ends. -- Jamie Lovett

Rogue Sun #5 (Photo: Abel, Image Comics) Written by Ryan Parrot

Art by Abel, Simone Ragazzoni

Colors by Chris O'Halloran

Letters by Becca Carey

The larger picture is starting to come into focus, and after that earth-shaking twist in issue #4, some much-needed answers will be unearthed in Rogue Sun #5 Ryan Parrott has teased this is where the real story kicks into gear, and Simone Ragazzoni and Abel are set to deliver those answers with the stylish flair we've come to love from the series. If you've been waiting to jump on board, this is your sign to stop stalling and get moving, because the series is only going to soar higher from here. -- Matthew Aguilar

The Silver Coin #11 (Photo: Michael Walsh, Image Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Michael Walsh

Colors by Toni Marie Griffin and Michael Walsh

Letters by Michael Walsh

The Silver Coin returns for its third collection of issues featuring many of the best writers working in comics today, the inimitable horror stylings and storytelling of Michael Walsh, and a new backup feature from Fred Gorham. This series has captured the eye of horror enthusiasts across comics for good reason – its simple premise (i.e. a curse must feed) unlocks seemingly endless genre iterations all bound together by one dark secret. Every issue offers fresh imagery and twisted plotting that exceeds expectations, even when they're already sky-high. Now, James Tynion IV is prepared to take a crack at the curse and bring his impeccably terrifying sensibilities to bear on a small-town diner requiring fresh meat. It's bound to be a stomach-churning affair and promises to expand the connections between stories spanning nearly a millennia of human experience. Wherever The Silver Coin goes next, it's a sure bet that the next issue will be a can't-miss new take on terror. -- Chase Magnett

Silver Surfer Epic Collection: Parable (Photo: Ron Lim, Josef Rubinstein, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Englehart and Stan Lee

Art by Ron Lim, John Buscema, Moebius, Marshall Rogers, Joe Staton, and Rich Buckler

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

I am an enormous fan of Marvel Comics' Epic Collection series – the colorful successor to the newsprint Essential volumes from years ago. Each installment collects twenty-plus issues of classic comics from key eras in Marvel lore. This upcoming collection of Silver Surfer issues labeled "Parable" highlights one of the absolute eras in the character's history. The title itself is from the iconic two-issue story drawn by the inimitable Moebius and penned by Stan Lee. As if that were not enough, it also includes the work of John Buscema depicting a showdown with Mephisto, and dozens of larger-than-life cosmic Marvel entities like Ego the Living Planet, the Elders of the Universe, and of course, Galactus. It's a volume that defines the shape and scope of cosmic Marvel in a classic set of styles still capable of blowing readers' minds in 2022. Any superhero fan intrigued by powerful entities reimagining the universe cannot miss this collection of truly epic Silver Surfer stories. -- Chase Magnett