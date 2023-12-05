The Weekly Pull: The Amazing Spider-Man, Birds of Prey, Our Bones Dust, and More
This week also sees Batman teaming up with Santa Claus. Yes, really.
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Marvel's "Gang War" event continues in Amazing Spider-Man, the Birds of Prey continue their latest mission, and Our Bones Dust launches at Image Comics. All this plus Batman teams up with Santa Claus in a seasonally appropriate adventure, a 2000 AD classic, Nemesis the Warlock, gets a definitive edition, plus more.
The Amazing Spider-Man #39
- Written by Zeb Wells
- Art by John Romita Jr. and Scott Hanna
- Colors by Marcio Menyz
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
The current run of Amazing Spider-Man began with a focus on street-level crime with the gangster Tombstone and, in spite of detours to Limbo and domains governed by magical mathematical symbols, that's where the series' greatest strengths remain. "Gang War" is the event Amazing Spider-Man has purposefully laid the foundations for across nearly two years of comics and it kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #39 this week. Manhattan is primed for chaos as more than a dozen aspiring kingpins vie for territory, while the city's many superheroes prepare to contend with them and an anti-vigilante law designed to keep them from interfering. It's an excellent setup that is bound to stretch Spidey further than he's felt in a long time. Given the ties to Peter Parker's civilian life, including the threat to Randy Robertson – currently in critical condition, "Gang War" is ready to deliver grimy brawls in the streets of Manhattan and top-tier Spider-Man drama as Marvel's greatest hero tries to save everyone in a conflict bigger than he can imagine. Put all of that story in the hands of John Romita Jr. and what more is there left to say? This is the story Spider-Man fans have been waiting for since the newest Amazing Spider-Man #1 arrived and it's a can't-miss affair. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1
- Written by Jeff Parker
- Art by Michele Bandini
- Colors by Alex Sinclair
- Letters by Patt Brosseau
- Published by DC
Sometimes, the mere concept of a comic is so delightful that it immediately hooks you in, and Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight is absolutely one of those times. The four-part crossover promises to be exactly what it sounds like — an unlikely partnership between Batman and his former mentor, St. Nick. It's extremely safe to assume that the end-result will be hilarious and festive in all the right ways. — Jenna Anderson
Birds of Prey #4
- Written by Kelly Thompson
- Art by Leonardo Romero
- Colors by Jordie Bellaire
- Letters by Clayton Cowles
- Published by DC
Birds of Prey continues to be absolute utter perfection. Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, and company work in harmony to tell the Birds' latest conflict in Themyscira — which, in a roundabout way, proves to be anything but harmonious. The script, the artistry, and the characterization are glorious, and if you somehow haven't joined the Birds bandwagon yet, you need to fix that. — Jenna Anderson
Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3
- Written by Joanne Starer
- Art by Natacha Bustos
- Colors by Tamra Bonvillain
- Letters by Ariana Maher
- Published by DC
Every month, I continue to be in disbelief that a book like Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville exists, and I continue to audibly laugh at the latest bout of zaniness the book has in store. While we're (unfortunately) nearing the book's last few issues, this fourth installment proves that the journey is joyous and ridiculous. Come for the Lobo cameo teased on the issue's cover, stay for a litany of hilarious moments, and some brilliant craft from Joanne Starer, Natacha Bustos, and company. — Jenna Anderson
Homicide: The Graphic Novel Part Two
- Written by David Simon
- Art by Philippe Squarzoni
- Colors by Philippe Squarzoni
- Letters by Philippe Squarzoni
- Published by First Second Books
Six months after the release of its first volume, First Second concludes its comics adaptation of writer David Simon's classic police reporting in the second volume of Homicide this week. French artist Philippe Squarzoni proved to be an excellent artist to adapt Simon's stories of "a year on the killing streets" of Baltimore following homicide detectives through mundane routines, grinding routines of endless questions, and spine-chilling discoveries. The individual personalities of detectives and details that define their work are apparent on every page of Homicide as the realities of this system and the people impacted by it come alive on every page. There's no doubt that Squarzoni will bring the same quality of individual character performance and portrayal of specific settings in resolving Simon's year embedded in the department. The two-volume collection is bound to be well displayed on reader's bookshelves, whether it's set side-by-side with the original Homicide or dozens of other comics. It's a testament to the quality of its source material and the medium adapting it for a new generation of readers. -- Chase Magnett
Nemesis the Warlock -The Definitive Edition Vol. 1
- Written by Pat Mills
- Art by Kevin O'Neill, Jesus Redondo
- Letters by Steve Potter, Tony Jacob
- Published by Rebellion
I got my introduction to Nemesis the Warlock via The Best of 2000 AD anthology series, which coupled Book One of the saga by Pat Mills (who wrote the comic Doctor Who's first anniversary special adapted) and the late, great Kevin O'Neill with an insightful introductory essay by comics critic Tom Shapira. After that first taste, I am ready for more. While discussing his original "The Star Beast" script, Mills noted that his work tends to invert expectations, and Nemesis the Warlock is a prime example, casting a demonic-looking alien as the revolutionary hero battling against fascistic and fanatical Torquemada, Grand Master of the Terran Empire. Mills' deliberate plotting paired with O'Neill's angled artwork in Book One creates tension in every installment as readers brace to what lengths Nemesis will go to in his battle against tyranny. Nemesis the Warlock is one of the great sagas of 2000 AD's history and it's presented here in definitive form as either a paperback or a truly gorgeous hardcover exclusively from 2000 AD's website. This is the first of several volumes to come collecting the entirety of the Nemesis the Warlock story, and I'm eager to begin reading the full tale from the start. -- Jamie Lovett
Our Bones Dust #1
- Writing and art by Ben Stenbeck
- Colors by Dave Stewart
- Letters by Rus Wooton
- Published by Image Comics
Ben Stenbeck is best known for collaborating with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola on projects like Baltimore, Frankenstein Underground, and Koschei. Our Bones Dust seems primed to establish Stenbeck as a solo creator. Well, "solo" isn't entirely accurate, as he's enlisted another Mignola collaborator, Dave Stewart, to help realize the new world he's establishing in Our Bones Dust with his typically impeccable colors. However, the story and linework are Stenbeck's own. The four-issue miniseries is set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where artificial intelligence becomes curious about the cannibal tribes and feral children inhabiting what's left of the world. It isn't hard to find post-apocalyptic landscapes in today's comics, but few are rendered with the subdued, ruinous beauty that Stenbeck and Stewart bring to Our Bones Dust. Mignola fans who know Stenbeck through their collaborations owe it to themselves to see what the creator has to offer from his mind, and anyone else who appreciates stellar comic book art would be well-served giving the gorgeous Our Bones Dust #1 a look to see what mysteries unfold. -- Jamie Lovett