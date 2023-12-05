The Weekly Pull: The Amazing Spider-Man, Birds of Prey, Our Bones Dust, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel's "Gang War" event continues in Amazing Spider-Man, the Birds of Prey continue their latest mission, and Our Bones Dust launches at Image Comics. All this plus Batman teams up with Santa Claus in a seasonally appropriate adventure, a 2000 AD classic, Nemesis the Warlock, gets a definitive edition, plus more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Amazing Spider-Man #39 (Photo: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz, Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by John Romita Jr. and Scott Hanna

Colors by Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

The current run of Amazing Spider-Man began with a focus on street-level crime with the gangster Tombstone and, in spite of detours to Limbo and domains governed by magical mathematical symbols, that's where the series' greatest strengths remain. "Gang War" is the event Amazing Spider-Man has purposefully laid the foundations for across nearly two years of comics and it kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #39 this week. Manhattan is primed for chaos as more than a dozen aspiring kingpins vie for territory, while the city's many superheroes prepare to contend with them and an anti-vigilante law designed to keep them from interfering. It's an excellent setup that is bound to stretch Spidey further than he's felt in a long time. Given the ties to Peter Parker's civilian life, including the threat to Randy Robertson – currently in critical condition, "Gang War" is ready to deliver grimy brawls in the streets of Manhattan and top-tier Spider-Man drama as Marvel's greatest hero tries to save everyone in a conflict bigger than he can imagine. Put all of that story in the hands of John Romita Jr. and what more is there left to say? This is the story Spider-Man fans have been waiting for since the newest Amazing Spider-Man #1 arrived and it's a can't-miss affair. -- Chase Magnett

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 (Photo: Dan Mora, DC) Written by Jeff Parker

Art by Michele Bandini

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Patt Brosseau

Published by DC Sometimes, the mere concept of a comic is so delightful that it immediately hooks you in, and Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight is absolutely one of those times. The four-part crossover promises to be exactly what it sounds like — an unlikely partnership between Batman and his former mentor, St. Nick. It's extremely safe to assume that the end-result will be hilarious and festive in all the right ways. — Jenna Anderson

Birds of Prey #4 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Birds of Prey continues to be absolute utter perfection. Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, and company work in harmony to tell the Birds' latest conflict in Themyscira — which, in a roundabout way, proves to be anything but harmonious. The script, the artistry, and the characterization are glorious, and if you somehow haven't joined the Birds bandwagon yet, you need to fix that. — Jenna Anderson

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Natacha Bustos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by DC Every month, I continue to be in disbelief that a book like Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville exists, and I continue to audibly laugh at the latest bout of zaniness the book has in store. While we're (unfortunately) nearing the book's last few issues, this fourth installment proves that the journey is joyous and ridiculous. Come for the Lobo cameo teased on the issue's cover, stay for a litany of hilarious moments, and some brilliant craft from Joanne Starer, Natacha Bustos, and company. — Jenna Anderson

Homicide: The Graphic Novel Part Two (Photo: Philippe Squarzoni, First Second Books) Written by David Simon

Art by Philippe Squarzoni

Colors by Philippe Squarzoni

Letters by Philippe Squarzoni

Published by First Second Books Six months after the release of its first volume, First Second concludes its comics adaptation of writer David Simon's classic police reporting in the second volume of Homicide this week. French artist Philippe Squarzoni proved to be an excellent artist to adapt Simon's stories of "a year on the killing streets" of Baltimore following homicide detectives through mundane routines, grinding routines of endless questions, and spine-chilling discoveries. The individual personalities of detectives and details that define their work are apparent on every page of Homicide as the realities of this system and the people impacted by it come alive on every page. There's no doubt that Squarzoni will bring the same quality of individual character performance and portrayal of specific settings in resolving Simon's year embedded in the department. The two-volume collection is bound to be well displayed on reader's bookshelves, whether it's set side-by-side with the original Homicide or dozens of other comics. It's a testament to the quality of its source material and the medium adapting it for a new generation of readers. -- Chase Magnett

Nemesis the Warlock -The Definitive Edition Vol. 1 (Photo: Kevin O'Neill, Rebellion) Written by Pat Mills

Art by Kevin O'Neill, Jesus Redondo

Letters by Steve Potter, Tony Jacob

Published by Rebellion I got my introduction to Nemesis the Warlock via The Best of 2000 AD anthology series, which coupled Book One of the saga by Pat Mills (who wrote the comic Doctor Who's first anniversary special adapted) and the late, great Kevin O'Neill with an insightful introductory essay by comics critic Tom Shapira. After that first taste, I am ready for more. While discussing his original "The Star Beast" script, Mills noted that his work tends to invert expectations, and Nemesis the Warlock is a prime example, casting a demonic-looking alien as the revolutionary hero battling against fascistic and fanatical Torquemada, Grand Master of the Terran Empire. Mills' deliberate plotting paired with O'Neill's angled artwork in Book One creates tension in every installment as readers brace to what lengths Nemesis will go to in his battle against tyranny. Nemesis the Warlock is one of the great sagas of 2000 AD's history and it's presented here in definitive form as either a paperback or a truly gorgeous hardcover exclusively from 2000 AD's website. This is the first of several volumes to come collecting the entirety of the Nemesis the Warlock story, and I'm eager to begin reading the full tale from the start. -- Jamie Lovett