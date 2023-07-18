The Weekly Pull: Knight Terrors: Superman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Star Trek: Day of Blood, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, so new releases are hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Knight Terrors comes for Superman, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin one-shot special, and STar Trek’s first comics crossover, “Day of Blood,” begins. Plus, a new Hawkgirl series begins, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Hawkgirl #1

Written by Jadzia Axelrod

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by DC

A new Hawkgirl series is not only long overdue but surprisingly timely, as James Gunn just cast Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. If that news brings even a dozen more eyes to Jadzia Axelrod and Amancay Nahuelpan’s fresh, but familiar new take on Hawkgirl, I’ll be incredibly thankful. Teaming Kendra up with Axelrod’s fan-favorite cosmic hero Galaxy, this new six-issue mini is poised to celebrate Kendra’s cosmic and butt-kicking presence in some delightful ways. — Jenna Anderson

Homicide The Graphic Novel, Part One

Written by David Simon

Art by Philippe Squarzoni

Colors by Philippe Squarzoni

Letters by Philippe Squarzoni

Published by First Second Books

David Simon’s novel Homicide: A Year On The Killing Streets served as the inspiration for both The Wire and Homicide: Life On The Street, two series that transformed television and many Americans’ understanding of policing. It follows Simon’s work as a journalist embedded in the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit, detailing the arcane systems, idiosyncratic characters, and tragic circumstances surrounding its subject matter. The text remains a journalistic masterpiece as it transforms the reader’s understanding of difficult subject matter through careful observation. It’s now being adapted once again, but this time into the world of comics. French artist Philippe Squarzoni drafted nearly 800 pages of comics to be split across two volumes detailing the detectives, their cases, and the world of homicide investigations in Baltimore. Capturing the essence of both these multifaceted individuals and their looming city brings a new perspective to the narrative and offers readers a different way to examine their many complexities. Whether readers are longtime appreciators of Simon’s work or are interested in discovering it (and much about how murder police actually operate) for the first time, Homicide: The Graphic Novel is not to be missed. — Chase Magnett

The Human Target Book Two

Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC

Every issue of DC’s Human Target has consistently knocked my socks off, blending Christopher Chance’s straight-laced solo premise, the quirkiness of the Justice League International, and a timeless aesthetic. This week brings the collection of the second half of the series, allowing readers to dive into the truth surrounding its unconventional murder mystery, and a slew of clever character moments. Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and company absolutely nailed this series, and it deserves to be a part of your collection if it isn’t already. — Jenna Anderson

Knight Terrors: Superman #1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Tom Reilly

Colors by Nathan Fairbairn

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by DC

As with any line-wide event, “Knight Terrors”‘ many miniseries run the gamut from barely legible to outstanding surprise; the trick is identifying which series to bet on. My top pick for this week is Knight Terrors: Superman #1 as it draws together an impressive team of collaborators who promise to continue what already works in the pages of Superman. Writer Joshua Williamson is currently writing both Knight Terrors and Superman, a position that makes him perfectly suited to draw out the best elements of both series in this crossover tie-in. Williamson’s Superman has already shown itself to be one of the best starts for Superman in decades. While the series may be on hiatus for two months, this issue promises to feed fans what they’re missing. The addition of artist Tom Reilly and colorist Nathan Fairbairn guarantees there will be no dip in quality either. Reilly’s recent work on miniseries like Ant-Man and The Thing have distinguished him as one of the best artists working in superhero comics today, and Fairbairn’s colors suit his bold style perfectly. Whatever readers may think of “Knight Terrors” after nearly a month of publication, Knight Terrors: Superman promises to be something special. — Chase Magnett

Star Trek: Day of Blood #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell, Colin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art by Ramon Rosana

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by IDW Publishing

Star Trek comics are, arguably, better than they’ve ever been, and they’ve got the franchise’s first Eisner Award nominations to back that claim up. In 2022, IDW Publishing began publishing its first ongoing Star Trek series since its previous iteration of the flagship title — set in the Kelvin Timeline and launched in 2009 to coincide with J.J. Abrams’s first Star Trek movie’s debut — and spun off the . It marked a turning point where IDW’s Star Trek line pivoted away from scattered (though often quite good) miniseries and one-shots to a more cohesive and ambitious approach to the Star Trek franchise, telling stories intended as canon during an empty period between establishing milestones in the timeline. The results have been stellar, and “Day of Blood,” the first-ever Star Trek comics crossover event, which begins with this week’s , marks the finale of the first act of this captivating experiment. Kahless II, the clone of the legendary Kahless the Unforgettable, has grown tired of being a figurehead and gotten himself a cult together called the Red Path that’s going to kill gods and anyone who doesn’t get on board with that mission statement. Worf and Benjamin Sisko, who aren’t on the best of terms right now, need to put their differences aside to unite their crews — which include such Star Trek legends as Data, Dr. Crusher, Mr. Scott, and Spock working alongside surprising ne’er do wells like Sela and Lore — if they’re going to have any chance of quelling Kahless’ uprising and prevent a galactic conflict. The stakes have never felt higher for a Star Trek comic, and with ties to practically every corner of the Star Trek universe, from Enterprise to , no Star Trek fan should miss out. For those wanting to start from the beginning of this epic Star Trek saga, the first collected edition of the ongoing Star Trek series, Vol. 1: Godshock, also hits stores this week. There’s no better time to get on board than now. — Jamie Lovett

Tales of the Titans #1

Written by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale

Art by Javier Rodriguez

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by DC

DC’s renaissance of Teen Titans stories continues full-speed ahead with Tales of the Titans, an anthology chronicling the best and weirdest components of the group’s individual origin stories. A delightful throwback to the 1980s Tales of the New Teen Titans one-shots, this new collection kicks off with an ode to Starfire and her cosmic past. Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, who have already worked their magic on Amethyst, Wonder Woman, and Nubia, are absolutely perfect fits to pen this solo tale, and I’m excited to see how Javier Rodriguez brings Kory’s sense of style to life. — Jenna Anderson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — Lost Day Special #1

Written by Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

Art by Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Freddie E. Williams II

Inks by Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza

Colors by Luis Antonio Delgagdo

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was a runaway success for IDW Publishing, with the collected edition becoming a bestseller. Is it any wonder that they’re going hard on the spinoffs? Alongside the still ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin — The Lost Years miniseries, which chronicles Michelangelo’s transformation into the Last Ronin during the years between Clan Hamato’s destruction and his return to New York City, IDW will this week publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — Lost Day Special. Like the other The Last Ronin titles, this one-shot issue splits its story between past and present, revealing what’s happening with April O’Neill, Casey Marie, and the four young Turtles as the power vacuum left by Oroku Hiroto’s death turns New York City unstable while flashing back to April’s memories of what came after she lost Casey Jones and the rest of her Turtles family. A must-read for those already invested in The Last Ronin saga, the one-shot also offers a singular taste test for those who haven’t yet checked out this take on the Turtles. — Jamie Lovett