The story of the Ronin from Star Wars: Visions continues in the upcoming Star Wars: Visions comic book series from Marvel Comics. Takashi Okazaki, who worked on the Visions episode "The Duel," which introduced the Ronin and his world, where the Star Wars galaxy meets feudal Japan, will tell the new tale in Star Wars: Visions #1 in September. The Star Wars: Visions #1 solicitation doesn't reveal any specific plot details, only that the story will continue to follow the Sith now known as the Ronin, and expand upon this distinct version of the Star Wars universe:

"FROM THE CREATIVE MIND BEHIND THE STAR WARS: VISIONS EPISODE "THE DUEL" COMES AN ALL NEW STORY! TAKASHI OKAZAKI (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed STAR WARS: VISIONS episode "THE DUEL," featuring the Ronin! The mythology of STAR WARS infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a MUST READ for STAR WARS and MANGA fans alike!"

This is the second time that Lucasfilm has expanded on what was founded in "The Duel." Last year, it published Star Wars Visions: Ronin, a novel set in that universe written by Emma Mieko Candon. In that novel, "The Jedi are the most loyal servants of the Empire. Two decades ago, Jedi clans clashed in service to feuding lords. Sickened by this endless cycle, a sect of Jedi rebelled, seeking to control their own destiny and claim power in service of no master. They called themselves Sith. The Sith rebellion failed, succumbing to infighting and betrayal, and the once rival lords unified to create an Empire… but even an Empire at peace is not free from violence. Far on the edge of the Outer Rim, one former Sith wanders, accompanied only by a faithful droid and the ghost of a less civilized age. He carries a lightsaber, but claims lineage to no Jedi clan, and pledges allegiance to no lord. Little is known about him, including his name, for he never speaks of his past, nor his regrets. His history is as guarded as the red blade of destruction he carries sheathed at his side. As the galaxy's perpetual cycle of violence continues to interrupt his self-imposed exile, and he is forced to duel an enigmatic bandit claiming the title of Sith, it becomes clear that no amount of wandering will ever let him outpace the specters of his former life."

The second volume of Star Wars: Visions is in the works for release in Spring 2023. Star Wars: Visions #1 goes on sale in September.