Star Wars Fans Flip Out With Visions Anime Reveal

Star Wars Visions has revealed the first look at the upcoming anime anthology that will be hitting Disney+ this September and give us a brand new take on the world of the Jedi and the Sith. With most of these shorts focusing on original characters and parts of the universe created by George Lucas, it's clear that the upcoming series is also taking the opportunity to convey some of the fan-favorite characters from the franchise such as Boba Fett and Jabba The Hutt.

Star Wars used its Official Twitter Account to share the first look at the first anime series to ever be produced for the franchise that takes place long ago in galaxy far, far away that was revealed at the latest Anime Expo event that took place digitally this year:

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg — Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021

