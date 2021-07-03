Star Wars Fans Flip Out With Visions Anime Reveal
Star Wars Visions has revealed the first look at the upcoming anime anthology that will be hitting Disney+ this September and give us a brand new take on the world of the Jedi and the Sith. With most of these shorts focusing on original characters and parts of the universe created by George Lucas, it's clear that the upcoming series is also taking the opportunity to convey some of the fan-favorite characters from the franchise such as Boba Fett and Jabba The Hutt.
Star Wars used its Official Twitter Account to share the first look at the first anime series to ever be produced for the franchise that takes place long ago in galaxy far, far away that was revealed at the latest Anime Expo event that took place digitally this year:
Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg— Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021
What do you think of the first look at Star Wars Visions? Are there any Jedi or Sith you are hoping will appear in the anthology series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Star Wars.
Little Boba Fett!
prevnext
Anime Boba!#StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/RzZwsoDEaM— Omega Calls Me WRikka Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) July 3, 2021
Fans Need It
prevnext
ayo. this #StarWarsVisions art.— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 3, 2021
I NEED. pic.twitter.com/jwxAKeZ2s9
Solid As A Rock
prevnext
I AM ROCK-HARD #StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/zhcLz0CTyt— 💗💗//ＳＳＳＳ．Ｓａｓｓｙ Ｓｏｆｔｉｅ//💗💗 (@GearSpinner5551) July 3, 2021
A Lot Of Love For This Droid Hat
prevnext
He’s precious 😍 His little hat!!! #StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/sXAypaQauT— Aubree ✨ Pure Pazaak (@SatelliteTides) July 3, 2021
Amazing!
prevnext
Star Wars: Visions Looks Amazing!! #starwars #StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/Hft4z3VBko— Nick Nelson (@OuterRim19) July 3, 2021
Breath Taking
prevnext
#StarWarsVisions is going to be breath-taking. https://t.co/OklqAaVNVu— Andrew Lupi (@ALupi15) July 3, 2021
Chatting With Lightsabers
prevnext
When I chat about Star Wars with friends around the world.#StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/areTX1pBg0— Omega Calls Me WRikka Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) July 3, 2021
Very Exciting
prevnext
Star Wars fans... What are your thoughts?— JustaLittlePodcast (@justpodcasting) July 3, 2021
I don't know about you, but this got me excited. Back to back to back and then Book of Boba. Take my money #StarWarsVisions #StarWars #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/eTgANWFFp9
A Legendary Tag-Team
prevnext
yo..Yo..YO! YOOO! YOOOOO! THIS IS A COMBO I NEVER KNEW I WANTED! HOLLY SHIT! #StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/l1pgDakgnF— Punkamena (@punkamena) July 3, 2021
Cannot Wait
prev
I cannot freaking wait. Been wanting a Star Wars anime for a long time. #StarWarsVisions https://t.co/smBE0tyGcY— Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) July 3, 2021