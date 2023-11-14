Superior Spider-Man: Marvel Previews New Series

The Superior Spider-Man swings back into action in Superior Spider-Man #1 from Marvel Comics. Picking up where this year's The Superior Spider-Man Returns one-shot left off, the series celebrates the original Superior Spider-Man series' 10th anniversary, bringing back writer Dan Slott, with acclaimed Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley, for a series that sees Doctor Octopus tempted to return to his web-slinging ways. According to the synopsis from Marvel Comics, the issue brings, "A SUPERIOR RECKONING! SPIDER-MAN faces a NEW VILLAIN from his SUPERIOR past. As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, DOC OCK makes a life-changing discovery! Mark Bagley and Dan Slott continue their Spider-Man run with this 10th-ANNIVERSARY celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior."

"The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man's world today?" Slott said when Marvel announced Superior Spider-Man Returns. "Superior Spider-Man Returns is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. It's going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we're telling you how. Read the book!"

Superior Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on November 15th. The issue's preview pages and solicitation text follow.