Marvel Previews New Carnage Series

Carnage and Cletus Kasady are on their way for a bloody reunion in a preview of the symbiote's new series. Symbiotes are running loose in the Marvel Universe, but none are as feared as Carnage. Cletus Kasady and Carnage have gone on separate journeys since the Absolute Carnage event, with Carnage traveling the cosmos gathering unfathomable godlike powers, and Kasady working his way back from the grave. The two will be reunited in a new Carnage series, which will set up Marvel's next big Venom epic. Venom has been busy with his own adventures, but there's nothing like seeing father and son mix it up with the Marvel Universe hanging in the balance.

Marvel released a preview of Carnage #1 by Torunn Grønbekk, Pere Pérez, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Sabino. It follows the Carnage symbiote's bloody rampage through the Omnipotence City, which is the nexus of the gods. The Lord Librarian taunts Carnage as it rips the city's guardians to shred. The Librarian questions if Carnage has come to learn that he's a god, to which Carnage denies. He's already a god because he's stolen the powers of a god and has reached immortality. The preview ends with Carnage lunging towards the Lord Librarian, who may face a grisly fate.

Carnage writer explains reunion with Cletus Kasady

ComicBook.com spoke to Torunn Grønbekk about the new Carnage series, where she shared why Carnage and Cletus Kasady getting back together is such a special event.

"Unlike a lot of the Symbiotes, Carnage and Cletus are intertwined in a very specific way, and I can only speak for myself here, but the thing that made me fall in love with Carnage was certainly Cletus," Grønbekk said. "He's the most interesting part and I think in a lot of ways, Carnage knows that. Speaking to readers too, I think people feel like Cletus and Carnage, they're best together. We tried Carnage and he's done a bunch of other things, but we do bring Cletus back in a very specific way. I'm not sure how much I should say, but this is sort of a love letter to the original Cletus in many ways, and I do hope that people who enjoyed or fell in love with Carnage for Cletus will enjoy the series as much as I've enjoyed writing it."

The preview of Carnage #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 15th.