John Leguizamo Wants a Cameo in New Spawn Reboot (Exclusive)

John Leguizamo has made no secret over the years that he enjoyed his experience on Spawn, the 1990s superhero adaptation based on Todd McFarlane's hit series for Image Comics. So it's probably not surprising to learn that he is hoping McFarlane reaches out to him when the planned revival of the property comes to film soon. Admitting he might not be able to get back into the sweaty, terrifying skin of the Clown, Leguizamo nevertheless hopes his contribution to the Spawn film franchise could land him some screen time when McFarlane himself steps behind the camera, for a movie that is expected to star Jamie Foxx.

While the first film, which pitted Leguizamo against Michael Jai White, was more of a traditional superhero take on Spawn, McFarlane is now hoping to make it a hard-R-rated horror movie. The film has been in development for years now, with McFarlane and Foxx as more or less the only consistent pieces of the puzzle.

"I don't know if I can play Clown again, if lightning strikes twice like that," Leguizamo admitted. "but I'd love to do a cameo again somehow."

It seems unlikely the Clown would fit into McFarlane's vision for the horror version of Spawn anyway.

"I think in between [The Boys and a traditional horror movie]. We've got a different group of people on board, and they might not be as darkly bent as I am," McFarlane told ComicBook.com back in July. "If you ask me, I'd make it ugly, dark, make children cry. But the play we're trying for, and we'll see whether it works, and we'll know by the end of this year -- we're taking a pretty big moonshot of what we think we can pull off in Hollywood. If we can pull it off, it will be a big deal, financially, and once you get into those conversations, they're going to want to do it in a way that they can then get their money back. So somebody else's definition of mature and sophisticated and dark may not match what I want, but at some point, if we end up consummating that deal, then they have the right to get their money back. I would want the same thing in return. I do know who's involved, I do know the direction it's heading through right now. I think the visual of the character itself will dictate part of it, and we designed that character a couple of years ago. Greg Nicotero did that, so all that's there, and I'm hoping that I can still get that -- even if you dampen it down from my darkness, if you've got this look, then I think you'll keep the seriousness of what we're trying to do."

