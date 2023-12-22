New Ultimate Spider-Man Will Team Up With Classic Marvel Villain

Anticipation is high for Marvel's upcoming Ultimate Spider-Man, especially in regards to what's in store for Spider-Man and the Green Goblin. This new universe is without the man who first brought Green Goblin to life in Normal Osborn, and that leads to a host of big questions. It turns out the Green Goblin of this world is possibly a hero, and Spidey will be taking up with this new iteration of the classic villain in Ultimate Spider-Man #3. Marvel recently revealed the book's cover, and that also revealed that Spider-Man will be battling the Kingpin at some point, and Spidey and Goblin will both have their hands full. You can check out the cover and the official description below.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE PARKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED...

• Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin!

• As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed...

• And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!

32 PGS./Rated T ...$4.99

This new era of Ultimate Spider-Man will feature Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto at the helm, and feature a much different status quo for Peter Parker. In contrast to the mainline universe Peter, this version is older when he first gets his powers, and is married to Mary Jane with two children. That aspect of the new series is central to making this feel unique compared to what's come before.

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," Hickman said. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-man story."

"We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it," Hickman said.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 hits comic stores in January of 2024.

