Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Preview Released by Marvel

Marvel has released a preview of its new Ultimate Spider-Man comic series. Coming from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto, Ultimate Spider-Man #1 introduces a new Peter Parker with a new origin as Spider-Man. Instead of being bitten by a powers-granting spider as a high school student, Peter Parker of the new Ultimate Marvel Universe is already married to Mary Jane Watson with two children before he becomes the new Ultimate Spider-Man. Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man #1 preview offers a glimpse at Peter Parker's family life. You can see Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man #1 preview below.

Hickman launched the new Ultimate Marvel Universe in the Ultimate Invasion miniseries. Ultimate Invasion saw the Maker, an evil Reed Richards who survived the old Ultimate Marvel Universe's destruction, create a new Ultimate Marvel Universe but stunt the development of its heroes by preventing key events from taking place and hiding away important artifacts. The new Ultimates team, including a violent new Thor, came together and raided the Maker's vault, stealing a few of his hidden origin story items and beginning the process of bringing new heroes to the new Ultimate Marvel Universe.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on January 10th. The issue's official solicitation text and preview pages follow.