Oni Press Announces San Diego Comic Con 2023 Plans (Exclusive)

Oni Press has provided ComciBook.com with a first look at its complete slate of guests, signings, and exclusives for Comic Con International 2023 in San Diego. The convention, which takes place next month, is in a state of flux as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is preventing most film and TV studios from attending since actors can't be part of their presentations. The good news for comics publishers is that this will leave them in a position to command more of the audience's attention than they have in years.

From Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23, visit Oni Press at Booth #1829 for daily signings from a cast of special guests signing daily, including Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade), Matt Lesniewski (Xino), LySandra Vuong (Covenant), and the team behind this year's Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel sensation Chef's Kiss: Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine!

In tandem with the show, Oni is unveiling more than a dozen limited-edition San Diego exclusives for current and upcoming titles including Covenant, Lamentation, Pink Lemonade, Rick and Morty vs. Cthulu, Season of the Bruja, Xino, and more from an stunning cast of all-star talents, such as Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade), David Aja (Hawkeye), Maia Kobabe (Gender Queer), Maria Wolf Lopez (Sabretooth), LySandra Vuong (Covenant), and more!

Plus: Limited-edition items from the "FIGHT CENSORSHIP, READ COMICS!" Initiative, benefitting the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF)!

Looking for free giveaways? Oni has you covered there, too – debuting first at Comic Con International 2023, get your hands on the Rick and Morty: The Manga Super Sneak Preview, spotlighting 10+ pages of Rick and Mory's new manga-inspired adventure coming this fall!

Plus: Get the jump on Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Jay Stephen's long-awaited return to Oni Press with Dwellings – coming to stores this August – with three collectible, "cut and fold" character masks debuting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday while supplies last!

You can see a breakdown of some of the exclusives for which we have more information and art below.