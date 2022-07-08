Opus Comics Has a Thor Tribute Cover Month Just in Time for Love & Thunder

Opus Comics have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a number of upcoming covers celebrating the history of Marvel's Thor, which will hit stores this summer right around the same time Thor-mania is likely to strike again with Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters. Leaning primarily on classic covers by the likes of Jack Kirby, John Buscema, and Marie Severin, the tribute month gives Bill & Ted and Disturbed: Dark Messiah fans a chance to cross their pop culture icons over with the most Marvel-ous take on the Norse god of thunder. And Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer just goes for broke, recreating a Thor cover starring...Thor. But not the trademark-protected Marvel version -- just the good ole public domain mythological figure.

Bill & Ted Roll the Dice #2 reimagines the cover to The Mighty Thor #205 by John Buscema in most triumphant fashion. Crystal Planet #2 homages Thor's classic face-off with the Silver Surfer, from the cover of The Silver Surfer #4 by John Buscema. Cradle of Filth #2 features a variant cover paying tribute to The Mighty Thor #186, originally by John Buscema and Marie Severin. Disturbed: Dark Messiah brings the Ragnarok 'n' roll to the event with a tribute to the Thor movie poster. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #3 goes old school with a tribute to the thunder god's first appearance in Journey Into Mystery #83 by Jack Kirby.

The covers look pretty sharp, but what's better is that most of them are not the same handful of images that get constantly homaged, parodied, and such. One or two of these took some Googling to remember the exact issue number.

You can see the full creative and ordering information for the variant covers below, followed by a look at each, and a few preview pages from Bill & Ted Roll the Dice #2, in which you get to meet their most non-heinous raid party in Hell.

BILL & TED #2

Artist/Colorist: Wayne Nichols

Cover C: https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY221659

CRYSTAL PLANET #2

Artist: Geraldo Borges

Colorist: Oscar Carreño

Cover B: https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY221665

CRADLE OF FILTH # 1

Artist: Andrea Di Vito

Colorist: Laura Villari

Cover B: https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY221662

DISTURBED #3

Artist/Colorist: Agustin Alessio

Cover B: https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY221668

DEATH DEALER #3

Artist: Stefano Martino

Colorist: Luis Antonio Delgado

Cover C; https://previewsworld.com/Catalog/MAY221672