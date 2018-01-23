Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Jughead: The Hunger’ #3 and Jughead: The Hunger #5

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive peek at tomorrow’s Jughead: The Hunger #3, as well as the covers to April’s Jughead: The Hunger #5.

This week’s issue, #3, features a face-off between Werewolf Jughead and Betty Cooper, Vampire Hunter.

“I’ve always liked Betty. I’m a Betty guy over a Veronica guy, and it’s funny because…Werewolf Jughead and her are the breakout characters, and probably in equal parts,” writer Frank Tieri told ComicBook.com. “I love that that happened because she’s a ball to write. She plays this sweet, all-American girl, but maybe there’s something else going on there? As it turns out, she’s a kick-ass werewolf hunter.”

And she won’t be the only one fans get to meet.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7164]”The biggest thing we’re doing with the series — if the one-shot is a bite, the series is where you get devoured,” Tieri said. “We’re going to expand the universe; we’ve talked about the legacy of the Joneses and the Coopers — the Jones legacy of werewolves and the Coopers’ legacy of werewolf hunters. So we’re going to start to see some of those characters: we’re going to see other werewolves, we’re going got see other Cooper werewolf hunters….and then there’s the whole Riverdale cast.”

You can check out the official solicitation text for #3 below. That issue is on sale at comic shops and on the ComiXology and Archie apps tomorrow.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES!

This is it—the confrontation you’ve been waiting for! Werewolf Jug vs Werewolf Hunter Betty Round 2! The last one ended in a draw—this one may end one of their lives!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: T. Rex

On Sale Date: 1/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

You can also check out the official solicitation text for #5, along with a trio of covers for the issue, below.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #5

Welcome home, Jughead Jones!

After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.