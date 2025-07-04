HBO Max Just Started Streaming the Best Movie of 2025

The movie lineup on HBO Max is in the middle of a fantastic run of big additions. Last month, the service added the biggest box office hit of the year (at the time) when A Minecraft Movie made its streaming debut. Now, just a couple of weeks later, HBO Max has added what is widely regarded as the best film of 2025 so far, at least amongst the wide releases.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On Friday, July 4th, HBO Max delivered what will likely be the biggest streaming premiere of the year to-date, adding Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to its movie roster. The genre-defying blockbuster was an absolute behemoth in theaters, riding the high of an incredible IMAX performance over several weeks to generate over $364 million at the global box office. Not only that, but Sinners was a constant topic of conversation amongst movie fans for at least a month.
Michael B. Jordan stars in Sinners in dual roles, playing twins who return to their hometown to open a juke joint, only to be targeted by a group of music-obsessed vampires. The movie opened to enormous critical acclaim (including a perfect 5/5 score from ComicBook) and quickly rose to the top of most “best of” film lists for the year.
Between A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, HBO Max has to be considered one of the strongest new movie lineups in streaming at the moment. And later in the year, HBO Max will eventually become the exclusive streaming home of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.
New Movies Streaming on HBO Max
Sinners joined HBO Max’s lineup on Friday, just a few days after the streaming service brought a wave of new films to its roster. At the start of July, HBO Max added dozens of new titles, including Dances With Wolves, Get Out, and The Meg.
You can check out the full list of the HBO Max July 1st additions below!
Annabelle (2014)
Better off Dead…
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Canyon River
Carol
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
Cunningham
Dames
Dances With Wolves
Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
Film Geek
Get Out
Get Shorty (1995)
In Time
Insidious
Jewel Robbery
Jimmy the Gent
Lady Killer
Lawyer Man
Life as We Know It
Love & Other Drugs
Love Crazy
Moana with Sound (1926)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Napoleon Dynamite
One Way Passage
Other Men’s Women
Picture Snatcher
Private Detective 62
Red Dawn (1984)
Shadow of the Thin Man
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Showgirls
Sinner’s Holiday
Smart Money
Snatched (2017)
Song of the Thin Man
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Taxi! (1932)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Big Lebowski
The Brink (2019)
The Great Wall
The Kennel Murder Case
The Key
The Last House on the Left
The Meg
The Public Enemy
The Road to Singapore (1931)
The St. Louis Kid
The Strawberry Blonde
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Three Stooges
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Torrid Zone
Two O’Clock Courage
Tyrel
Valentine’s Day
Valley of the Sun (1942)
What’s Your Number?
What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
Winner Take All (1932)
Woman at War