HBO Max Just Started Streaming the Best Movie of 2025

The movie lineup on HBO Max is in the middle of a fantastic run of big additions. Last month, the service added the biggest box office hit of the year (at the time) when A Minecraft Movie made its streaming debut. Now, just a couple of weeks later, HBO Max has added what is widely regarded as the best film of 2025 so far, at least amongst the wide releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Friday, July 4th, HBO Max delivered what will likely be the biggest streaming premiere of the year to-date, adding Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to its movie roster. The genre-defying blockbuster was an absolute behemoth in theaters, riding the high of an incredible IMAX performance over several weeks to generate over $364 million at the global box office. Not only that, but Sinners was a constant topic of conversation amongst movie fans for at least a month.

Play video

Michael B. Jordan stars in Sinners in dual roles, playing twins who return to their hometown to open a juke joint, only to be targeted by a group of music-obsessed vampires. The movie opened to enormous critical acclaim (including a perfect 5/5 score from ComicBook) and quickly rose to the top of most “best of” film lists for the year.

Between A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, HBO Max has to be considered one of the strongest new movie lineups in streaming at the moment. And later in the year, HBO Max will eventually become the exclusive streaming home of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.

New Movies Streaming on HBO Max

Sinners joined HBO Max’s lineup on Friday, just a few days after the streaming service brought a wave of new films to its roster. At the start of July, HBO Max added dozens of new titles, including Dances With Wolves, Get Out, and The Meg.

You can check out the full list of the HBO Max July 1st additions below!

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War