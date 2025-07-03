Steam Makes RPG With 100s of Hours of Content Free for Everyone

On Steam, for a limited time, PC gamers can grab an RPG that offers 100s of hours of content for free. Unfortunately, for those on Steam Deck, the game — which is specifically an MMORPG — is “Unsupported,” according to its Steam listing at least. This doesn’t mean the game is not playable on Steam Deck, but it does mean, at bare minimum, some of the game does not function on the handheld from Valve, according to testing from Valve itself.

The new free Steam game in question is Black Desert, which made its debut back in 2015, but in a limited capacity. It didn’t come west until 2016, and it did not hit Steam until 2017. Depending on the platform, the game has different titles — Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, and Black Desert — and in some regions it is even free-to-play. On Steam though, in the United States, it is known as Black Desert and it normally costs $10.

The MMORPG from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has attracted over 20 million players since its release, making it one of the most popular MMORPGs of the last decade. Not everyone who has checked it out though has loved it. For example, on Steam, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating. This is thanks to 75 percent of a massive 59,165 user reviews rating the game positively. Consequently, this means almost 15,000 users did not enjoy their time with the RPG and left it a bad review as a result. That said, those that do decide to check out Black Desert now that it is free on Steam should expect to dump potentially 100s of hours into the game. In fact, it is quite easy to sink a couple 1,000 hours into the game to fully experience all of its content.

“Black Desert is a living-world MMORPG,” reads an official description of the game Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters and huge bosses, fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more! Players will enjoy jaw-dropping graphics, intuitive skill-based combat, and an immersive story encased in our expansive world that’s just waiting to be explored. Accompanied by a Black Spirit, a companion whose destiny is intertwined with their own, players will discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects.”

Those interested in this offer don’t have long to capitalize on it. More specifically, this free Steam game deal is only available to PC gamers until July 10. After this, the PC game will revert back to its normal price point.

This free download on Steam comes days after the game finally came to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X late last month. That said, it is not free on these platforms, nor anywhere else other than Steam.

