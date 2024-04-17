Rainbow Rowell to Make DC Debut With New Lois Lane Story

Lois Lane remains one of the most distinct heroines in DC's arsenal, leading her own solo title for years and being an influential part of various storylines. As the publisher revealed on Tuesday, a new solo story is on the horizon, with the help of beloved writer Rainbow Rowell. Rowell, whose work includes bestselling young adult novels Fangirl and Eleanor & Park as well as Marvel's She-Hulk and Runaways, will be making her DC debut on a Lois Lane backup story for Action Comics.

The three-part tale from Rowell and artist Cian Tormey will run in Action Comics #1067-1069, alongside a main story from Gail Simone and Eddy Barrows. Although plot details are currently unknown at this time, Rowell has teased that the adventure will lean into Lois and Clark Kent's unique workplace romance. Action Comics #1067 will feature Lois on a 1:25 variant cover by Pablo Villalobos.

(Photo: DC)

"As a former newspaper reporter, I've always had a soft spot for Daily Planet stories," Rowell said in a statement. "I love that Clark Kent is Superman and also a working journalist—and that it isn't just dusty backstory. It's a real facet of his character. I love that Clark met Lois in the newsroom, and that they still work there together. (This is so realistic, I swear.) I really like it when comic book romances last…There's a lot of story to tell after two people say yes to each other. So—even though I was a little nervous about diving into the DC Universe—I couldn't resist the chance to write a love story that is also a newsroom story, and still a superhero story."

"The story that Rainbow and I are telling is about Lois finding her strength, with Clark supporting her as she becomes stronger in her convictions," Tormey added. "He sees her finding her courage in a new role, her sense of responsibility for everyone—a gentle reminder for Clark of how far he has come, and how far all of us who are not blessed with superpowers can go when faced with adversity."

"I've just seen the first of Cian Tormey's pages, and I think people are going to adore his take on Lois and Clark," Rowell continued. "Cian's work has a timeless quality that's perfect for this relationship."

What Is Action Comics #1067 About?

Simone and Barrows' "Superman and the Challenge from the Stars" is set at the beginning of Superman's crime-fighting career, kicks off when a massively powerful alien race makes Earth their arena. Superman, DC's Man of Steel, must stand alone against impossible challenges that threaten locations all around the world and the lives of those he loves. Action Comics #1067 begins a not-to-be missed epic tale of Superman's strength, wit, and resourcefulness in an early stage of his public career!

"I love the classic Superman cast, and this story is deliberately meant to echo my all-time favorite Superman time period," Simone said in a statement. "We didn't want to tell a quiet story of Superman in a diner; we wanted to have a massive threat, a war taking place all over the world, and only Superman could possibly protect his adopted planet. It is unapologetically huge in scope and fun as hell, with one of the best art teams I've ever worked with…Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, and Rex Lokus on colors!"

