Superman: New Action Comics Arc Announced from Gail Simone and Eddy Barrows

Gail Simone has a new story for DC's Man of Steel. On Tuesday, the publisher officially announced the first details surrounding "Superman and the Challenge from the Stars," a new story arc that will stretch across upcoming issues of Action Comics. As Simone teased at her recent WonderCon panel, she will be writing the three-part adventure, with art by Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, Rex Lokus and Dave Sharpe. "Superman and the Challenge from the Stars" will begin to be published in July of this year, starting with Action Comics #1067. Action Comics #1067 will have a main cover by Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, and Tomeu Morey, and will also carry variant covers by Wes Craig, Pablo Villalobos, and a 1:25 variant by Ben Oliver.

This marks the latest all-star creative team to contribute to Action Comics as part of the Superman Superstars initiative for 2024, following Jason Aaron and John Timms' "I, Bizarro" and Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval's "House of Brainiac."

What Is "Superman and the Challenge from the Stars" About?

The storyline, which is set at the beginning of Superman's crime-fighting career, kicks off when a massively powerful alien race makes Earth their arena. Superman, DC's Man of Steel, must stand alone against impossible challenges that threaten locations all around the world and the lives of those he loves. Action Comics #1067 begins a not-to-be missed epic tale of Superman's strength, wit, and resourcefulness in an early stage of his public career!

"I love the classic Superman cast, and this story is deliberately meant to echo my all-time favorite Superman time period," Simone said in a statement. "We didn't want to tell a quiet story of Superman in a diner; we wanted to have a massive threat, a war taking place all over the world, and only Superman could possibly protect his adopted planet. It is unapologetically huge in scope and fun as hell, with one of the best art teams I've ever worked with…Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki, and Rex Lokus on colors!"

"For me talking about Action Comics is something that goes beyond the title itself," shared Barrows. "I remember when I was 7 years old, I was playing on the sidewalk, and suddenly I was run over by a truck, right there. I spent 3 days fighting for my life, and during that whole year that followed I remained in bed, doing lots of physiotherapy, lots of meds and exams. Going to the doctors was a very regular thing. And it was during that time that Superman came to my life, reading Action Comics. Kal-El became a good friend of mine, making my days better. His adventures and his behavior were things that stuck with me! Reading his stories were the highlight of my days, for a 7-year-old recovering from an accident like I was. Back then I wouldn't have imagined that one day I would be helping to build his legacy: illustrating his stories. The stories of my all-time favorite superhero… SUPERMAN!"

