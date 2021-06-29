Ron Marz, Andy Lanning, Rick Leonardi Announce "Resolution" Graphic Novel

✖

Writers Ron Marz (Green Lantern) and Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy) are joining forces with artist Rick Leonardi (Booster Gold/The Flintstones) to launch Resolution, described as the first installment in a new cosmic saga. The trio have launched pre-orders for the book on Zoop, a comics-focused crowdfunding site, with a goal of $25,000. In less than a day, the campaign has reached over $2,900, putting it more than 10% to its goal. The familiar creators are bringing fans a less-than-familiar new character and concept, as Resolution is the latest creator-owned title to head to crowdfunding from Marz and a stable of creators he has worked with at Ominous Press in recent years.

You can pre-order the book now on Zoop. Here's how Resolution is described on the official crowdfunding page.

Zoop’s comic-centric platform allows them to maintain full ownership of their property, while allowing readers to be integral to the creation of the story. With your help, we can make it a reality!

RESOLUTION is the tale of Xaan Maddox, a legendary member of the outer-space corps of heroes known as The Resolute. Now retired, Xaan Maddox has withdrawn to a remote world in solitude. Having quit THE RESOLUTE to live out her retirement on a remote world, she tends floating gravity seas, harvesting fish to scratch out a living. It’s the simple, solitary life she wants.

But former comrades arrive and attempt to recruit her to again don the exo-suit, so they can bring to justice an alien warlord who is Xaan’s former arch-nemesis. What follows forces Xaan to confront her own past, and places the entire universe in deadly peril.

THE RESOLUTE is a cosmic peacekeeping force, with members recruited from a vast array of worlds, administered by mysterious alien species known as THE HILT. Agents of the RESOLUTE are called BLADES.

Once recruited, young cadets undergo The Process, during which they are bonded with an exo-suit, fitted with skin-jacks embedded at the base of the neck, spine, wrists, and ankles. The exo-suit becomes part of each recruit, remaining bonded for life. The exo-suit can be summoned at will, generated by the skin-jacks.

The suits transmute cosmic energy called Dark Matter, granting the ability to survive the vacuum of space, super-strength and resilience, and the ability to generate energy weapons and blasts. BLADES have protected the universe time and time again. Xaan Maddox was the greatest of them. Perhaps she will be again…

The book is expected to deliver in March 2022.