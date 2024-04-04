Magneto Joins the Fall of X in Resurrection of Magneto Finale (Exclusive)

Magneto is back from the afterlife and taking the fight to the X-Men's enemies. The X-Men find themselves in the final moments of the Fall of the House of X, the swan song to the franchise's Krakoan era. What started with Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X in 2019 is reaching its conclusion, as Marvel transitions the X-Men to their "From the Ashes" relaunch this summer. Part of the Fall of X is the miniseries Resurrection of Magneto, as Storm journeys to bring the Master of Magnetism back to life. With her mission a success, it's time to find out what Magneto's first task is with a second chance at life.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Resurrection of Magneto #4 from Al Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, and David Curiel. It picks up on the events in Resurrection of Magneto #3, where Storm was successful in convincing Magneto to leave the afterlife and join the X-Men's fight against Orchis. Of course, they also had to combat the Shadow King, who was fighting them along the way. As for the final issue of Resurrection of Magneto, its preview features the titular character storming an Orchis facility to get a first-hand look at what Orchis has been up to.

This particular facility is a mutant prison, and we see rows of cells lining the walls as Magneto easily dispatches the Orchis agents. However, instead of maiming and killing the Orchis guards, Magneto surprisingly holds himself back. "Why hold back?" Magneto ponders. "Because even among the powerful, I am power. And power carries weight. Power makes ripples in the world." With a new lease on life, Magneto is considering which Magneto he should be.

What is Resurrection of Magneto #4 about?

The description for Resurrection of Magneto #4 reads, "RETURN OF THE KING! The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world…but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind…will it change him again?"

You can find the exclusive preview of Resurrection of Magneto #4 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 10th.