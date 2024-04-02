X-Men '97: All the Marvel Comics Referenced in the First Three Episodes

The first three episodes of X-Men '97 are out into the world, and they have been taking Marvel's merry mutants through quite the emotional roller coaster. The Disney+ series is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, not only continuing the canon between the characters, but folding in a slew of new comic connections. Just based on the first three episodes, some of these connections hail from the decade in which X-Men '97 is set, while others are much more modern deep cuts. So, what comic storylines have been referenced in the first three episodes of X-Men '97? Keep reading to find out.

"Hellfire Gala" (Photo: Marvel Comics) The opening sequence of X-Men '97's premiere includes a brief look at the front page of The Daily Bugle, which already adds a lot to the revival's worldbuilding. One of the paper's corner boxes mentions the Hellfire Gala, an event that has become a key part of the X-Men's Krakoa era of comic storytelling. The annual event sees mutantkind and humankind's biggest names joining forces on Krakoa for a fancy party, which is usually tied to the unveiling of the new X-Men roster and/or some sort of new mutant initiative. While Krakoa technically doesn't exist yet in X-Men '97, maybe we could see the event in some capacity. prevnext

Basketball (Photo: Marvel Comics) While the team's penchant for playing basketball was already homaged in the original series, the nature of a rematch becomes a plot point in X-Men '97's premiere. The storyline is, in and of itself, a reference to a recurring plot point throughout Chris Claremont's X-Men era, including in 1991's X-Men #4. prevnext

"The Last Will and Testament of Charles Xavier" (Photo: Marvel Comics) The premiere episode of X-Men '97 sees the team grapple with Charles Xavier's death — which gets more complicated when Magneto arrives and claims that Charles left his entire fortune to him. "The Last Will and Testament of Charles Xavier" was actually a storyline in the 2014 run of Uncanny X-Men, which dealt with the fallout of Charles' passing in the wake of Avengers vs. X-Men. prevnext

Uncanny X-Men #200 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Magneto's involvement in the X-Men, and his subsequent public trial in X-Men '97's second episode, are heavily pulled from 1985's Uncanny X-Men #200. While that arc takes a more globe-spanning approach to Magneto's trial, a lot of the plot points are the same, down to the birth of Nathan Summers happening simultaneously. prevnext

Uncanny X-Men #274 (Photo: Marvel Comics) The first three episodes of X-Men '97 have begun to establish a love triangle between Magneto, Rogue, and Gambit — one that also has roots in Marvel Comics. Rogue and Magneto are coupled up beginning in 1991's Uncanny X-Men #274, after the pair develop a connection in the Savage Land. The poses they're holding on the issue's cover are even homaged in the nightmare sequence Gambit sees in X-Men '97's third episode. prevnext

"Inferno" (Photo: Marvel Comics) Let's get to those nightmare sequences, which are brought about by Madelyne Pryor / Goblin Queen after she learns she's a clone of Jean Grey. In the episoe, Madelyne literally refers to her torture of the X-Men as her "inferno" — a reference to the 1988 and 1989 crossover of the same name. While that "Inferno" occurred on a much larger scale, with Mister Sinister helping spark a demon invasion of New York City, the bare bones are definitely still there, down to Morph's transformation into Magik even referencing her turn into Darkchylde. prevnext

Uncanny X-Men #138 (Photo: Marvel Comics) By the end of X-Men '97's third episode, Madelyne leaves the mansion to start a new life for herself, despite Jean suggesting that she should stay. Visually and narratively, this moment homages the first time that Cyclops attempted to quit the team in 1980's Uncanny X-Men #138. prevnext