X-Men '97 Arcade Game Teaser Highlights Radical Throwback

A new episode of X-Men '97 is on the way tomorrow, and Marvel Studios just gave fans a fresh look at Episode 4. In the short teaser, Jubilee and Sunspot find themselves transported into a living video game. Fans of the X-Men from the 1990s will recognize some nods to the famous arcade game that featured the characters. With X-Men '97 leaning into the nostalgia at full throttle, it was only a matter of time before these old arcade cabinets made an appearance. You should check out the latest clip for yourself down below and see how many Easter eggs you can spot.

Right before X-Men '97 hit the airwaves, ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero podcast interviewed producer Brad Winderbaum. During our conversation, he talked about the 90s and their outsized influence on the X-Men. Setting the story there ended up helping the show in some key ways. Using that advantage has really worked out as both fans and newcomers fall in love with these iconic characters.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum explained. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

Ready To Start X-Men '97?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

As the animated series continues to run wild on Disney+, more fans continue to pour in. Marvel Studios has a synopsis for the follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

'The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

Do you love the latest clip from X-Men '97? Let us know down in the comments!