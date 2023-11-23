Storm Journeys to the Afterlife in Resurrection of Magneto First Look (Exclusive)

Storm is about to start her journey to bring Magneto back to life in an X-Men Fall of the House of X series. The X-Men lost Magneto back during the Marvel event Judgment Day when he gave his life to defend Arakko. Even though the X-Men have their own mutant resurrection protocols that can bring any of their fallen back to life, Magneto chose to have his records wiped from the system. Theoretically, there shouldn't be a way for the X-Men to resurrect him, but with this being comics, we all know that isn't the case. That's the setup for the limited series Resurrection of Magneto, with Storm leading the charge.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Resurrection of Magneto #1 by Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio. The preview starts with an ominous look at Magneto, who has different variations of his signature helmet laying on the ground beside him. Next, Storm wakes up from a bad dream next to her lover Craig Marshall, who tries to console her. The two then stand before some teleportation spheres, with Storm charging head-first into one. This takes her to a place in the afterlife where she's greeted by Tarn the Uncaring, who Magneto famously killed early on in Ewing's X-Men Red run. Before them are some cosmic figures like the Living Tribunal and Death. Finally, another figure from the afterlife, Storm's ancestor Ashake, appears before Storm.

What is Resurrection of Magneto about?

The description of Resurrection of Magneto reads, "LIFEDEATH! On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit – but Krakoa fell. The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm – as the epic conclusion to the Krakoan age looms – to bring their oldest enemy home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X…but after all he did, and all that was done to him, can Magneto bear to return?"

You can find the first look at Resurrection of Magneto #1 below. The issue goes on sale January 24, 2024.