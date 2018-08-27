‘Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons’ #1 Preview

The worlds of Rick & Morty and Dungeons & Dragons are about to collide in Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragon from IDW Publishing and Oni Press.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a preview of the opening pages of the new limited series from writers Patrick Rothfuss and Jim Zub and artist Troy Little, in which Morty begins to learn about Dungeons & Dragons and takes his first steps towards becoming a player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

“I love Rick and Morty with a powerful love, and I’ve played D&D since the 5th grade,” said Rothfuss when the crossover limited series was announced. “So when they approached me about writing a story with both of them together? That’s some serious you-got-chocolate-in-my-peanut butter $#!& right there. I’m in. I’m all the way in. I’m gettin’ that chocolate all up in the peanut butter. Like, deep in. All the way in. It’s going to be sticky and delicious.”

“The Dungeons & Dragons crew is letting Pat and I open a Pandora’s Box of insane adventure material and iconic creatures from the granddaddy of all tabletop role-playing games,” Zub said. “I wish I could say we’ll take good care of it, but, the simple truth is, this is Rick and Morty we’re talking about. No fantasy world or otherworldly plane of existence is safe.”

Are you excited for Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1? Let us know in the comments!

Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1 goes on sale Aug. 29th.

Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1

JUN180636

(W) Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub (A/CA) Troy Little

When Morty needs to learn how to play D&D to keep up with the cool kids, his hard-drinking, old school-gaming, mad science-making grandpa is happy to teach him how to roll the dice, but neither of them is prepared for the saving throws they’re about to fail or the true quest yet to come. Strap on a +1 longsword and grab your 10-foot pole, because this is going to be a gaming gauntlet like no other!

The world’s greatest role-playing game.

Reality’s most dysfunctional family.

What could go wrong?

In Shops: Aug 29, 2018

SRP: $3.99