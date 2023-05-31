Rob Liefeld Reveals New Character Shatterstorm on Deadpool: Badder Blood #2 Cover (Exclusive)

Rob Liefeld, the creator behind fan-favorite characters Deadpool and Cable, is back again with another all-new character named Shatterstorm, who is set to make her full debut in Deadpool: Badder Blood #2. The miniseries continues the story from Wade Wilson's first-ever graphic novel, 2017's Deadpool: Bad Blood, as the Merc With a Mouth's rogues gallery continues to grow. Every new creation from Liefeld stands a chance of quickly skyrocketing in popularity, and you never know where you'll see them next. Whether it's in another comic or perhaps on the big screen, all eyes will want to be on Deadpool: Badder Blood since it will be the first full appearance of these new characters.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Rob Liefeld's variant cover of Deadpool: Badder Blood #2, featuring the one and only Shatterstorm. While the name and her visual look may be similar to X-Force's Shatterstar, Liefeld states Shatterstorm is her own woman entirely and not a derivative. Shatterstorm hails from Mojoworld and was born and bred to fight in the same Arena Games that forged Shatterstar, a legend among all Gladiators in the Mojoverse. With a contract on Deadpool's head, the mercenary Shatterstorm is looking to hit some paydirt.

"From the inception of my approach with the Bad Blood/Badder Blood concept I've set out to build out Deadpool's supporting cast and Rogue's Gallery. Shatterstorm is one of many new characters and faces introduced over the course of the mini-series launching June 7th," Liefeld said.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Rob Liefeld Introduces New Characters in Deadpool: Badder Blood

Shatterstorm isn't the only new character debuting in Deadpool: Badder Blood. Rob Liefeld also revealed sketches for The 5, a group of mercenaries he originally created for his original run on New Mutants and X-Force.

"A group of mercenaries known as The 5, initially created for my original New Mutants/X-Force run, appear throughout the series as well," he said. "They pop in for a quick appearance in Deadpool: Badder Blood #1, alongside Shatterstorm who takes center stage in issue #2! "

"Lots of new faces and characters throughout the series, which is the most fun I've ever had crafting a comic book. Excited to get this in readers hands!" Liefeld added.

He ended with, "Freed from the Gladiator Pits of the Arena Games, SHATTERSTORM arrives as Mojoworld's deadliest assassin. Does Deadpool stand a chance?"

(Photo: Rob Liefeld)

(Photo: Rob Liefeld)

Deadpool: Badder Blood #2 goes on sale July 19th. Let us know your thoughts on Shatterstorm and The 5 in the comments!