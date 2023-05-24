Deadpool 3 Rumors Swirl as Halle Berry Posts Cryptic Photo
Deadpool 3 rumors are heating up again as Halle Berry posted a picture of herself with a silver hairdo. On social media, the beloved actress posted a picture of her holding a cat with the caption, "patience takes patience." Now, with all the other returning faces confirmed for Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut, the rumor mill is churning. With other X-Men stars like Hugh Jackman already in the fold, it would be a massive box office draw to bring back as many old actors as possible for the sequel. Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and other fan-favorites are already signed up. (Still waiting on that Domino confirmation by the way…)
Not to ruin the Internet's fun, but we did this exact same song and dance around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Back then, Berry hit a red carpet with a similar hairstyle and the web was ablaze with rumors about what it could all possibly mean. Storm was not there, although there was some X-Men representation present for Benedict Cumberbatch's film. Could the same sort of disappointment be on deck for Deadpool 3? It's far too early to tell, as filming started literally yesterday. However, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked Berry about a return as Storm, and she sounded fine with it!
patience takes practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpjSV84xuJ— Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023
"I would revisit any of them, actually," Berry said to ComicBook.com. "I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."
Would you like to see Storm in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!
People remain convinced
A Storms coming. Hang on to something 🤤 ⛈️🌪️🌊 @halleberry looking amazing 🤩 can’t wait to see you 🥹😍 pic.twitter.com/6xG6RomdjM— Mr. Global 🌏 (@DeeGlobalNerd) May 24, 2023
Different universe, but yeah!
Ok hear me out pic.twitter.com/7zSOs81BIM— obesacantavit (@obesacantavit) May 24, 2023
Just wondering...
HALLE BERRY???? THE HAIR????— owie (@avacard0) May 24, 2023
DOES THIS MEAN WHAT I THINK IT MEANS???????? STORM????? pic.twitter.com/4ZAClPjio0
Her hair's been this way for a min
in my happy place until further notice 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4ZudfmZFmW— Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 19, 2023
WOW.
I think @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman need to convince Angela Bassett to at least have a cameo in Deadpool 3 as Storm, if alternate reality shenanigans are happening. She would have killed the "Toad" line.— Electric Larry (@AndyHunsaker) May 24, 2023
Lot of people making the connection
her hair white. deadpool 3 just started shooting. oh fcking hell… https://t.co/kBYSE5iPMw— kimberly. (@problemsthots) May 24, 2023
Just imagine
I wouldn’t be surprised if Halle Berry is in Deadpool 3 https://t.co/SqTrPfOGHA pic.twitter.com/PPO2BYiF7E— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 24, 2023
Let's talk about it
Ummm, nobody gonna talk about the hair? She has a cameo in Deadpool 3 doesn’t she??? https://t.co/5znMXuj8HQ— Dan Holo 🇵🇭 (@thedanholo) May 24, 2023