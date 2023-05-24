Deadpool 3 Rumors Swirl as Halle Berry Posts Cryptic Photo

Deadpool 3 rumors are heating up again as Halle Berry posted a picture of herself with a silver hairdo. On social media, the beloved actress posted a picture of her holding a cat with the caption, "patience takes patience." Now, with all the other returning faces confirmed for Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut, the rumor mill is churning. With other X-Men stars like Hugh Jackman already in the fold, it would be a massive box office draw to bring back as many old actors as possible for the sequel. Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and other fan-favorites are already signed up. (Still waiting on that Domino confirmation by the way…)

Not to ruin the Internet's fun, but we did this exact same song and dance around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Back then, Berry hit a red carpet with a similar hairstyle and the web was ablaze with rumors about what it could all possibly mean. Storm was not there, although there was some X-Men representation present for Benedict Cumberbatch's film. Could the same sort of disappointment be on deck for Deadpool 3? It's far too early to tell, as filming started literally yesterday. However, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked Berry about a return as Storm, and she sounded fine with it!

patience takes practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpjSV84xuJ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023

"I would revisit any of them, actually," Berry said to ComicBook.com. "I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

Would you like to see Storm in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!