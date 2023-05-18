Deadpool 3 Bringing Back Two More Past Stars

Deadpool 3 is bringing back two more stars from the franchise's past. Deadline reports that Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are in the fold for the third installment. Hildebrand played Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Kutsuna will be alongside her on-screen partner as Yukio. Deadpool fans absolutely loved the duo in the previous entries. There's so much to look forward to with Deadpool 3 as multiple characters are back in the fold. None of them are bigger than Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the upcoming film. Ryan Reynolds was ecstatic to welcome him into the MCU along with his Merc With A Mouth. It's going to be a different experience, but seems primed to be a fun one.

Reynolds actually spoke to ET Canada about Wolverine coming back for Deadpool 3. The producer revealed "something completely new" is here for Jackman. So, don't expect Logan to pop-up or the exact version from the X-Men movies either.

"It's been fun," Reynolds told the outlet when asked about Deadpool 3. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

What About Wolverine Is Different?

Jackman actually talked to the Empire Film Podcast about Wolverine and Deadpool's dynamic in the upcoming feature. There's one place that they share common ground in: hate.

"How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero. We're opposites, hate each other," Jackman mused. "I'm just talking from my perspective. [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

