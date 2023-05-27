Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds' New Makeup Revealed in Photo

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds's new makeup just got revealed in a new photo. Makeup artist Bill Corso showed off some of the new molds and tiny bit of Wade Wilson's famous mug on Instagram. It shouldn't come as a shock that Deadpool 3 brings a bit of change for the Merc With A Mouth. Not a lot is known about the plot of the Marvel Studios production. You can tell that things are being kept close to the vest because of how the images are cropped. With the Writer's Strike going on it seems like those story details will be under even tighter lock and key.

In a recent interview with Empire's Film Podcast Hugh Jackman said that the movie is very different from how you've seen Wolverine in the past. He really doesn't have a relationship with Deadpool. Check out what he had to say!

"How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other," Jackman said of the relationship between he and Reynolds's smart-mouth. "I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

What's Different About Deadpool 3

ET Canada talked to Reynolds about reuniting with the Wolverine actor for Deadpool 3. In their chat, the producer told the outlet that this entry is "something completely new" for Jackman in this role. Logan is present, but probably a little bit different than you remember him.

"It's been fun," Reynolds explained when asked about Deadpool 3. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

