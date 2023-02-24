Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici Reunite for New Shared Comics Universe in Void Rivals

The Oblivion Song creative team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Lorenzo De Felici (Kroma) are getting back together to launch an all-new shared comics universe. Today, Skybound Entertainment announced Void Rivals from Kirkman and De Felici, with the tease that Void Rivals will have a surprise that won't be revealed until the series debuts in June. Since Void Rivals is coming from the same creator of Invincible, fans can only hope to speculate on what shocking surprise Kirkman and De Felici have in store. For readers that missed out on the big Invincible surprise in the comics, they got to see it happen in animated form when Invincible premiered on Prime Video.

The description of Void Rivals reads, "In Void Rivals, war rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe?"

Robert Kirkman Teases Void Rivals Surprise

"With every project I do, I'm always trying to challenge myself. One thing I've always loved doing is starting small with a story and expanding the depth, scope and stakes as we progress," said Robert Kirkman. "With Void Rivals we'll be going bigger than I ever have and at a much faster pace. This project is going to be monumental. I can't wait for people to see what Lorenzo and I have cooking."

"Robert and a sci-fi shipwreck? Quick, feed me popcorn cause my hands are busy drawing!" added Lorenzo De Felici.

"Void Rivals might just be the most ambitious new series we've ever launched in Skybound history," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP and Publisher, Skybound Entertainment. "Robert, Lorenzo, and Matheus are pulling out all the stops to deliver the biggest sci-fi action in comics today. While Invincible captured an entire superhero universe in one comic, Void Rivals aims far beyond that – and we're excited for fans to discover the surprises that we have in store!"

You can check out the main cover for Void Rivals #1 by Lorenzo De Felici below, along with preview pages from the issue.