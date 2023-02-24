Invincible Creators Debate If He Can Beat All Might, Chainsaw Man, & More

Robert Kirkman as a comic creator might be best known for his work in creating the zombie apocalypse known as The Walking Dead, but he's gained some additional notoriety thanks to the Amazon Prime adaptation of his super-hero epic, Invincible. In the story that was originally a part of Image Comics, the young protagonist Mark Grayson finds himself developing superpowers thanks to his alien lineage while working alongside his father, Omni-Man, one of the world's greatest heroes. Now, the creators of Invincible have assembled to debate Mark's power against some anime favorites.

Invincible's first season debuted in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, giving fans eight episodes to introduce the superheroic, and often gruesomely bloody, world of Mark Grayson as he discovers some terrifying secrets of the world while doing his best to juggle his new crime-fighting career with relationships and high school. With the voice cast featuring the likes of Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogan, Gillian Jacobs, and Walton Goggins to name a few, the series has already been confirmed for a second and third season. Based on how many comic book issues have yet to be adapted, it's easy to believe that Invincible's animated series could continue well into the future.

Invincible Vs Anime

The Official Youtube Channel for Skybound shared the tete-a-tete between Roberty Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, as well as the two major artists that were responsible for bringing Mark Grayson's adventures to life in Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker:

Unfortunately, the trio was unable to decipher who would come out on top if Invincible and All Might were to fight, as mentioned in the video, though they all agreed on the merit of My Hero Academia while confirming the former Symbol of Peace's strength. Next up in the anime department, Kirkman, Ottley, and Walker debated whether Mark could defeat Chainsaw Man, with the three coming to a consensus that Invincible would destroy Denji in a fight.

Aside from anime characters, the writer and artists also debate if Mark can stand up to the likes of Superman, Thanos, The Hulk, Homelander, and Atom Eve to name a few.

