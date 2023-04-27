Robert Kirkman & Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals Reveals All-Star Variant Covers (Exclusive)

The new Skybound Entertainment series Void Rivals by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici will boast an impressive lineup of variant covers by some of the biggest artists in comics. Void Rivals marks a reunion between the Oblivion Song team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Lorenzo De Felici (Kroma), and will introduce readers to a new shared universe. Along with colorist Matheus Lopes (Step by Bloody Step) and letterer Rus Wooton, Void Rivals also includes a secret surprise that won't be revealed until the first issue arrives on June 14th, and knowing how Kirkman and the Invincible team shocked fans, there's no telling what is in store. However, each issue of Void Rivals will feature impressive variant covers.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two of the variant covers for June's Void Rivals #1, along with the artists contributing to the program. Ethan Young (The Dragon Path) will draw the cover for the rotating cover B variant slot, and Void Rivals will feature three incentive variants: A 1:10 copy incentive for cover C with Issue #1 by Matteo Scalera (Batman); a 1:25 copy incentive for cover D with Issue #1 art by Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade), a 1:50 copy incentive for cover E with Issue #1 art by Jim Cheung (Young Avengers) and colors by Jay David Ramos (Avengers), and cover F will feature a blank sketch cover.

The full list of covers can be found below:

Void Rivals #1 Cover A by De Felici (APR230038)

Void Rivals #1 Cover B by Young (MAR238214)

Void Rivals #1 Cover C (1:10 Copy Incentive) by Scalera (MAR238215)

Void Rivals #1 Cover D (1:25 Copy Incentive) by Darboe (MAR238216)

Void Rivals #1 Cover E (1:50 Copy Incentive) by Cheung & Ramos (MAR238217)

Void Rivals #1 Cover F (Blank Sketch Cover) (MAR238218)

What Is Void Rivals About?

In Void Rivals, war rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe?

What Robert Kirkman Says About Void Rivals

"With every project I do, I'm always trying to challenge myself. One thing I've always loved doing is starting small with a story and expanding the depth, scope and stakes as we progress," said Robert Kirkman. "With Void Rivals we'll be going bigger than I ever have and at a much faster pace. This project is going to be monumental. I can't wait for people to see what Lorenzo and I have cooking."

"Robert and a sci-fi shipwreck? Quick, feed me popcorn cause my hands are busy drawing!" added Lorenzo De Felici.

"Void Rivals might just be the most ambitious new series we've ever launched in Skybound history," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP and Publisher, Skybound Entertainment. "Robert, Lorenzo, and Matheus are pulling out all the stops to deliver the biggest sci-fi action in comics today. While Invincible captured an entire superhero universe in one comic, Void Rivals aims far beyond that – and we're excited for fans to discover the surprises that we have in store!"

Void Rivals #1 goes on sale June 14th. Below is the main cover by Lorenzo De Felici, cover B by Ethan Young, and cover D by Karen S. Darboe.