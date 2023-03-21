Arcade Kings: Skybound Reveals Trailer for Dylan Burnett’s Fighting Game Series (Exclusive)

Fists are flying in a new trailer for comic book creator Dylan Burnett’s upcoming prestige series, Arcade Kings. Creator/writer/artist Dylan Burnett has worked on some of your favorite Marvel characters, including Cosmic Ghost Rider and Ant-Man, and is now focusing his many talents on Arcade Kings alongside colorists Walter Baiamonte and Sara Antonellini, and letterer AndWorld Design. Arcade Kings follows Joe, a new video game player to Infinity City, who quickly rises up the ladder at the Round House arcade. But when a new challenger steps up, will Joe have what it takes to beat them?

ComicBook.com can exclusively premiere the trailer for Dylan Burnett’s Arcade Kings. The prestige series comes from Skybound Entertainment, and teases some of the intense matchups and showdowns awaiting readers when it debuts on May 17th. The trailer harkens back to the Street Fighter days, where you could spend all day just inserting coin after coin into an arcade game. There are even the familiar sounds and pings of arcade machines in the background for good measure.

“Get ready to rumble! I cannot wait for readers to get their hands on Arcade Kings,” said Amanda LaFranco, Editor at Skybound. “Along with some incredible action and unique characters, Dylan has been able to weave a compelling story about family, brotherhood, and going all-in for the people you love. But really, it’s just flat-out fun! Both Walter and Sara’s colors are elevating each page with a vibrancy and emotion that’s inspired by our favorite classic arcade games, but for any fan of epic fights and general awesomeness.”

The official synopsis for Arcade Kings #1 reads, “Joe, a mysterious new face in Infinity City, has suddenly become the hottest new player at the Round House arcade. Anyone can challenge him, but no one can win. Joe’s secret past is about to catch up to him when his most formidable challenge yet rolls into town, forcing Joe to combo his powers with a joystick, his fists… and his fighting family legacy.”

Arcade Kings #1 goes on sale May 17th and will feature a main cover from series artist and colorist Dylan Burnett and Walter Baiamonte and an open-to-order variant from Corey Lewis. The series will also feature a 1:10 “Fighting Game” Incentive Variant program by Jordan Gibson and a 1:25 “Limited Color” Incentive Variant program featuring the main cover inks by Dylan Burnett.