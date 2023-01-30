Skybound Announces Shawn Kittelsen and Eric Zawadzki's Heart Attack Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

The superpowered romance series Heart Attack is getting a new graphic novel from Skybound Entertainment. The Skybound original comes from the creative team of writer/creator Shawn Kittelsen (Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat 11), artist/creator Eric Zawadzki (Skybound Presents Afterschool), and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Heart Attack is a sci-fi drama that features gene therapy granting individuals super abilities. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the announcement of the Heart Attack graphic novel, which collects Heart Attack #1-6 along with six all-new chapters that will conclude the story. The Heart Attack graphic novel lands in stores later this year in September.

"Heart Attack began 10 years ago as a story about young lovers fighting for equal rights in a post- pandemic future. But with every year since 2013, that future became disturbingly present, from video of police killings to mass protests to authoritarian politicians, to a real pandemic in 2020," said Shawn Kittelsen. "To cap things off, I survived an actual heart attack in 2022. So I feel an urgency to tell this story, and I'm grateful to be here with Eric. Not just to hold up a mirror to the problems of today, but to imagine a way forward for tomorrow. This book is about fighting injustice with the best weapons we have, truth and love."

"I am beyond thrilled to have the never-before-seen entire 12-chapter story of Heart Attack presented in one big collection," said Eric Zawadzki. "Everyone on the team put their all into this project and I couldn't be more excited to share this epic love story with the world."

"I can't wait for readers to be able to get their hands on the complete collection of Heart Attack," said Amanda LaFranco, editor, Skybound, "And for us to be able to dive back into this world and conclude Charlie and Jill's story, filled with heartbreak, passion, and ultimately love. The themes in Heart Attack are still as prescient as ever, and Shawn and Eric have been able to weave a tale that's both immensely exciting and thought-provoking all at once."

(Photo: Skybound)

You can read a description of Heart Attack below:

Gene therapy has saved Americans from disease-only to give birth to Variants: people with powers so unique, the government denies their human rights. But a new rebellion begins when Charlie North and Jill Kearney learn their instant attraction unlocks powers of mass destruction and forces them to question how far they should go to topple the system.

Heart Attack will be available in comic book stores and digital platforms on Wednesday, September 27th, and everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, October 3rd.