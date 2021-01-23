Saga Writer Brian K. Vaughan Confirms Series Will Return Soon

✖

Saga will return. After an explosive outing in Saga #54 nearly three years ago, Saga creators Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples announced the series was taking a hiatus. Slowly and surely, the duo has been crafting more Saga to consume, something Vaughan himself confirmed Friday afternoon.

In post the writer shared with his Instagram followers, asking them to help donated to the GoFundMe running for legendary comics creator Bob Wiacek, Vaughan confirmed he and Staples are continuing to write Saga, and more news should be available soon.

"And just to head off the comments, yes, Fiona and I are still hard at work on Saga, and we remain hugely appreciative of the four of you left who haven't completely lost patience with our extended intermission," Vaughan wrote. "Hard to believe as it may seem, I promise these new issues will be worth the wait."

Shortly after the series went on its hiatus in 2018, Vaughan himself revealed the series was half over.

“I love Fiona’s new cover, and I’m so proud that these first 54 issues and the last seven years of our work together will be available in one gorgeous and affordable package that you can either binge over a single long vacation, or slowly savor until our series returns,” Vaughan said at the time. “And Fiona and I are excited to finally share with everyone that this compendium represents the first half of our story, a planned 108-issue epic! We’re so grateful to our amazing readers for their support and patience, and we hope this compendium will be the perfect holiday gift to help introduce your loved ones to the continuing adventures of Hazel and her star-crossed family.”

Staples added, “Hazel’s family has come a long way since we launched Saga in 2012, and it’s very cool to see that much story all in one volume! We owe our readers massive thanks for getting us to this point, and I couldn’t be more excited for the next leg of the journey.”

The 54 issues of Saga have been release have been collected into a compendium you can buy here.