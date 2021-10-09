In July of 2018, Saga #54 was published by Image Comics and with it came the reveal that the Eisner Award-winning series from Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples was officially at the halfway point and was also going on hiatus. It’s been over three years since that time, back when it seemed like the wait might only be a year, and the series still hasn’t returned, until NOW! Speaking during his “In Conversation with Brian K. Vaughan” panel at New York Comic Con, Vaughan officially confirmed that Saga #55, the next chapter in the series, will officially debut on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 with a special double-length issue at its regular $2.99 price point. Check out the cover art below!

“Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on Saga is the most important thing in my life, so I can’t thank readers and retailers enough for their patience,” Vaughan said in a statement. “I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange, and spectacular than the first 54, so we can’t wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon.”

Staples added: “I’ve really missed connecting with readers through the pages of Saga, so I’m thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again. The next arc is already going places I never imagined. I’m so grateful that we’re able to keep doing this!”

“Saga launched at Image during the company’s 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year,” said Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher at Image Comics. “I can think of few better ways to celebrate what Image is all about than by welcoming back one of the most incredible storytelling teams in comics history as they embark on the second half of a true epic-in-the-making.”

In addition to winning multiple Eisner Awards, Harvey Awards, a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, and more, Saga has sold more than seven million copies across its single issue releases, trade paperback, compendium, hardcover, and digital editions. To date the series has been translated into 20 languages.

Saga #55 (Diamond Code NOV210030) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, January 26. In a press release Image Comics noted they project that “demand for the issue will be high” and encourage all readers that want to grab it get in contact with their local comic shop to place an order as final cutoffs for pre-orders will be Monday, January 3.