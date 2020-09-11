Scott Pilgrim Vol. 1 Now Available for Free on Amazon Prime

✖

Scott Pilgrim fans have had the best week ever and it continues with all of Volume 1 of the comic available for free. If you have Amazon Prime, you can see why so many people love this story by catching the beginning on Kindle Unlimited and Comixology. It’s been a decade since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World crashed into theaters and now the film is revered as a cult classic by viewers that caught it back then. There are six graphic novels in total by Bryan Lee O’Malley, but the first volume will get you going. A lot of new fans of Scott Pilgrim are going to take their first steps with the series because of the re-release of Ubisoft’s fan-favorite game based on the property. Don’t be surprised if you see an uptick in memes from the movie as well.

The game coming back is a big deal and Comicbook.com’s Tanner Dedmon broke down the road to this point: “The issue with the game before had nothing to do with the quality of the Scott Pilgrim game but rather with its availability. The game was never released physically which means that when the digital version was delisted years ago, it was inaccessible. Scott Pilgrim fans have been reminiscing about the game since then while pleading to Ubisoft for it to become available again in some way.”

Ubisoft’s message at Ubisoft Forward seemed to acknowledge that fans had been asking for a return of the game for a long time. Social media immediately lit up with celebration upon the reveal.

“Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love,” Ubisoft explained. “Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition, which includes Knives Chau and Wallace Wells downloadable content, will be available Holiday 2020 on PlayStation ® 4, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch™ system, Stadia, Windows PC and UPLAY+.”

Amazon describes the first volume:

“Just when you thought you knew all there was to know about Scott Pilgrim comes Scott Pilgrim Color vol. 1: Precious Little Life! The first in a series of brand new FULL COLOR editions presents Scott's first 'evil ex' battle as you've never seen it before! Plus, previously unpublished extras and bonus materials make this mighty tome one that's required reading for Scottaholics everywhere!”

