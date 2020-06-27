Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Cast Reuniting for 10th Anniversary Script Read

✖

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is coming back for another round. Before a possible transition to animation, Edgar Wright's 2010 cult-classic comic book adaptation cast will hold a virtual reunion and perform a read-through of the film's script via Entertainment Weekly. The gathering is going to raise money for the Water for People charity. Attendees include Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Romana Flowers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Mae Whitman (Roxy Richter), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), and Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves).

Wright will also attend, along with co-writer Michael Bacall and Scott Pilgrim's creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley. The virtual reunion is set for later this summer. The film will also return to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

While the film struggled at the box office thanks to stiff competition from The Expendables and Eat Pray Love, the film has always been a fan-favorite. In April. Cera spoke to ComicBook.com about the film's lasting appeal and predicted that something like this reunion might happen.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Cera said. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together, and it really was like a great band or something, and we all loved being around each other, and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out, and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot.

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife, Sharon. It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

Wright also spoke recently about the film's longevity despite early struggles. "It opened the same weekend as The Expendables and Eat Pray Love. I remember getting an email from Marc Platt, one of the film's producers, on the Friday asking Universal to put more into the spend and predicting doom for the weekend," Wright continued. "And I thought — naively — I thought, Well, it's only Friday morning, how could they know? They know. It opened at number five. It's that thing where it becomes a bit of a punch line. I've never liked Seth MacFarlane, because that weekend he tweeted "Scott Pilgrim 0, the World 2." I was like, f--- you."

"And then I lay in wait until 8 Million Ways to Die in the West came out, or whatever it was called, and I rubbed my hands with glee," Wright continued. "I didn't tweet anything because I'm not a total monster. [Laughs] But Monday morning Michael Moses sent an email with three words. It was one of the sweetest emails I've ever gotten from anybody in the industry. It said, 'Years, not days.'"

