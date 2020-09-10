Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Announced, Trailer Released

Ubisoft’s beloved Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game made an appearance during the September Ubisoft Forward event with big news to share. The game is returning some time during Holiday 2020 for the current generation of consoles as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. The announcement follows countless requests from those who enjoyed the game’s original release back in 2010 to comments from the creators of Scott Pilgrim themselves who championed the game’s return.

Along with the first trailer for the game, Ubisoft released an overview of what we can expect from the Complete Edition of the game. It comes with some DLC and is currently planned for the current generation with no mention of next-gen consoles.

“Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love,” Ubisoft said. “Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition, which includes Knives Chau and Wallace Wells downloadable content, will be available Holiday 2020 on PlayStation ® 4, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch™ system, Stadia, Windows PC and UPLAY+.”

While the Scott Pilgrim news from the Ubisoft Forward event is more than welcome for those who’ve been hoping the game would make a return after it disappeared years ago, the news isn’t entirely unexpected either. Prior to the announcement, Edgar Wright, the director of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of Scott Pilgrim, teased numerous times that the game might make an appearance in some form during the event.

Those teases even date back months ago when O’Malley was saying Ubisoft should bring back the Scott Pilgrim game. Ubisoft responded to the tweet with a thinking faced which all but confirmed there were at least some plans for the game whatever those plans may have been. Thanks to today’s Ubisoft Forward event, we now know what those plans were.

bring back the scott pilgrim game #bringbackthescottpilgrimgame #WatchWithTheAcademy — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) May 21, 2020

Ahem... Scott Pilgrim fans might want to keep their eyes peeled on @bryanleeomalley’s feed later. I shall say no more! — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020

.... — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) September 10, 2020

The issue with the game before had nothing to do with the quality of the Scott Pilgrim game but rather with its availability. The game was never released physically which means that when the digital version was delisted years ago, it was inaccessible. Scott Pilgrim fans have been reminiscing about the game since then while pleading to Ubisoft for it to become available again in some way.

The Scott Pilgrim game was never officially mentioned before the event despite all these teases, though Ubisoft did hint that there’d be plenty of surprises to share during Ubisoft Forward. Those surprises came alongside expected appearances from games like For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and the new Immortals Fenyx Rising game that’s now due out on December 3rd.