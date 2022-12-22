She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, and More Get the Spotlight in Women of Marvel First Look

For decades, the Marvel universe has introduced audiences to an awesome roster of female heroines, many of whom have inspired their own epic solo stories. Looking ahead to 2023, it looks like the publisher will be celebrating those characters in an epic way. On Wednesday, Marvel unveiled the first details surrounding their 2023 Women of Marvel one-shot, which will be released in March of next year. Women of Marvel 2023 #1 will feature numerous women creators and characters in a variety of stories. It will be accompanied by multiple covers, including three from Erica D'Urso, Joelle Jones, and Marguerite Sauvage.

Additionally, Marvel has unveiled details surrounding three of the stories in Women of Marvel 2023 #1. Rebecca Roanhorse will write a She-Hulk story in which Shulkie returns to her fourth-wall-breaking roots to "provide one-of-a-kind commentary in a brilliant framing story." An artist will be announced at a later date. Writer Melissa Flores and artist Stacey Lee will be working on a team-up between fan-favorite Young Avengers/West Coast Avengers teammates America Chavez and Kate Bishop in which they come together "on a pulse-punching rescue mission to save one of their own!" Author Victoria Ying and artist Jodi Nishijima will be working on a story involving Silk and Black Cat, as they attempt to enjoy a night out which "turns deadly."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Will there be an A-Force movie?

Fans have been curious to see if an A-Force movie could eventually be in the cards for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next female-focused team-up in MCU will be in next year's The Marvels, which will follow an alliance between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The film's director, Nia DaCosta, recently revealed how the Endgame scene influenced her approach.

"I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, 'Two hours of this, please.' So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that's what was most exciting," DaCosta explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I've been a huge Marvel fan for the longest time, loved the movies. And so, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the universe."

What do you think of the first look at Women of Marvel 2023 #1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Women of Marvel 2023 #1 will be released on March 22, 2023.