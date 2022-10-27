Zoe Saldaña Reveals Why She Loves Avengers: Endgame's A-Force Scene

When Avengers: Endgame debuted in theaters in the summer of 2019, it was jam-packed with moments that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not believe they were seeing. One of the most buzzed-about at the time was the third act's "A-Force" scene, which united a group of female characters from across Marvel Studios' first three Phases in a very brief — but memorable — action sequence. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gamora acress Zoe Saldaña revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes nuggets from how the scene came to be — and, in particular, the less-glamorous parts of it.

"Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, 'Action!'" Saldaña revealed. "But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were, our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn't want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special."

Will there be an A-Force movie?

The next female-focused team-up in MCU will be in next year's The Marvels, which will follow an alliance between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The film's director, Nia DaCosta, recently revealed how the Endgame scene influenced her approach.

"I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, 'Two hours of this, please.' So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that's what was most exciting," DaCosta explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I've been a huge Marvel fan for the longest time, loved the movies. And so, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the universe."

