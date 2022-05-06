Marvel Women Of Marvel Podcast Highlights Captain Carter Ahead of Multiverse of Madness

✖

Captain Carter fans got a brand new Marvel podcast to listen to ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Women of Marvel is diving into Peggy Carter as The First Avenger. Now, she's been around In the comics for a long time. But, with What If…? happening in the MCU, the Captain has gotten a massive boost in attention. A lot of fans were celebrating her appearance in the Multiverse of Madness trailer at the end of last week. So, if you were wondering where she got big pushes in the comics, you have all that information at the ready. Check out all the fun right here down below.

Marvel tweeted, "Get to know Peggy Carter—from her time as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, to the newest version of her character as the Super-Soldier Serum-enhanced Captain Carter."

Captain Carter writer Jamie McKelvie talked to Marvel about the brand new series. "There's a whole load of story meat in the premise that interests me," McKelvie began. "It's almost 80 years since the end of World War II. That's a big difference to the 20 years Steve Rogers was in the ice in the original comics timeline. It's a huge gap, and so much has changed since then. Even the decade since MCU Cap woke up has seen a lot of big shifts in the world. So that's immediately exciting to me –– how do you deal with waking up in such a radically different world, with every anchor in your life long gone?"

"I'm as big a fan of the Captain Carter we've seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version," McKelvie explained to Marvel.com. "I'm having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war. The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the super hero people want her to be? Exploring these questions has been really exciting, and I love the world Marika and I have come up with. I can't wait for people to see Marika's pages – there's so much life and energy to Peggy and the rest of the cast, and the action scenes are stunning."



