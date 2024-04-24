Silver Age Captain America One:12 Collective Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has launched a Steve Rogers Captain America One:12 figure inspired by the classic Marvel comics.

By Sean Fallon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figures are always great, but this Silver Age Steve Rogers Captain America is especially interesting. Naturally, it's inspired by his classic Marvel comic book appearance, and includes a ton of accessories like interchangeable heads and hands, a shield with various accoutrements, a madbomb, effects pieces, and more. 

Pre-orders for the Captain America Silver Age Edition One:12 Collective are available here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US shipping. It arrives in November, and you won't be charged until it's headed to your doorstep. A complete breakdown of features and accessories can be found below. 

Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Three (3) interchangeable head portraits
  • Ten (10) interchangeable hands:
    • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
    • One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R)
    • One (1) pair of shield holding hands (L&R)
    • One (1) Madbomb holding hand (L)
    • One (1) pointing hand (L)
    • One (1) posing hand (L)
    • One (1) saluting hand (R)

Costume:

  • Fitted bodysuit with scale armor screened onto it
  • Trunks
  • Belt
  • Gloves
  • Boots

Accessories:

  • One (1) pulled down mask (attaches to neck)
  • One (1) shield
  • One (1) shield ricochet FX (attaches to shield)
  • One (1) shield throw FX (attaches to shield)
  • One (1) back straps for shield (removable)
  • One (1) forearm straps for shield (removable)
  • One (1) joint for shield (attaches to shield and display post)
  • One (1) plate for straps (removable)
  • One (1) Madbomb
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
