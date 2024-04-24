Silver Age Captain America One:12 Collective Figure Is Up For Pre-Order
Mezco Toyz has launched a Steve Rogers Captain America One:12 figure inspired by the classic Marvel comics.
Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figures are always great, but this Silver Age Steve Rogers Captain America is especially interesting. Naturally, it's inspired by his classic Marvel comic book appearance, and includes a ton of accessories like interchangeable heads and hands, a shield with various accoutrements, a madbomb, effects pieces, and more.
Pre-orders for the Captain America Silver Age Edition One:12 Collective are available here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US shipping. It arrives in November, and you won't be charged until it's headed to your doorstep. A complete breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.
Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Three (3) interchangeable head portraits
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands:
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of shield holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) Madbomb holding hand (L)
- One (1) pointing hand (L)
- One (1) posing hand (L)
- One (1) saluting hand (R)
Costume:
- Fitted bodysuit with scale armor screened onto it
- Trunks
- Belt
- Gloves
- Boots
Accessories:
- One (1) pulled down mask (attaches to neck)
- One (1) shield
- One (1) shield ricochet FX (attaches to shield)
- One (1) shield throw FX (attaches to shield)
- One (1) back straps for shield (removable)
- One (1) forearm straps for shield (removable)
- One (1) joint for shield (attaches to shield and display post)
- One (1) plate for straps (removable)
- One (1) Madbomb
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post