Marvel Legends Silver Surfer Exclusive Figure From 2018 Is Back In Stock

Back in 2018, Hasbro launched a Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Silver Surfer figure as a Walgreens exclusive, and it promptly sold out. If you missed it way back then, you have another chance to grab it without paying 2-3x the price on eBay. Hasbro has reissued the figure, and it's available here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping set for September.

Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+, so you might want to pick up some of the recent Marvel Legends drops to get you over the threshold. Another thing to keep in mind is that this figure will probably sell out quickly, just as the retro Marvel Legends Kingpin reissue did earlier this month. The 6-inch Marvel Legends Silver Surfer figure includes effects pieces and swappable hand accessories.

Speaking of Silver Surfer, it was recently revealed that Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer. If you're unfamiliar, you can get up to speed on the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer right here.

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details have not been revealed for Marvel's The Fantastic Four. The Fantastic Four will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. The film will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, who has teased that the way the Fantastic Four script approaches its plot — and the influences of its Marvel Comics source material — appealed to him.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.