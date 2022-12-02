Sins of Sinister Details Tease the Return of a Fan-Favorite X-Men Hero

A fan-favorite character from the X-Men's House of X/Powers of X era is back during the March issues of Sins of Sinister. The X-Men event sees the villain Mister Sinister finally win, drastically transforming the Marvel Universe. Sins of Sinister will stretch across three new limited series that will replace ongoing titles Immortal X-Men, X-Men Red, and Legion of X. Current X-Men writers Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier will pen their respective new titles, joined by artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti. March's installments of Sins of Sinister will reintroduce Rasputin, who first appeared in Jonathan Hickman and R.B. Silva's Powers of X.

Sins of Sinister Alpha #1 kicks things off before the story advances in the three limited series Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers. Medina, Di Vito, and Vitti will tackle an issue of all three titles, which themselves span the three separate time periods of 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years in the future. Rasputin makes her return in Immoral X-Men #2, and the cover by Leinil Francis Yu shows her fighting an army of Mystiques.

What Is the X-Men Event Sins of Sinister?

Marvel previously hinted at the next era of X-Men comics with a cryptic teaser that contained the letters "S.O.S." Sins of Sinister centered on Nathaniel Essex reshaping the world in his image, with Marvel's marketing materials stating, "A New World. A New Disaster. Mister Sinister's plans come to fruition beyond his wildest dreams...AND his darkest nightmares. Can the X-Men survive the experience? Can anyone? Discover how twisted mutantkind becomes when Mister Sinister achieves victory in SINS OF SINISTER, a new crossover coming to the X-Men."

"Sinister's lurked around, being sinister for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares," Gillen explained. "Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister."

You can take a look at the covers and solicitations for March's Sins of Sinister issues below.