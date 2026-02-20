Sonic the Hedgehog and the Justice League Are Teaming Up Again In a New DC Series

There have been a multitude of crossovers in the DC Universe, but one of the most unexpectedly delightful team-ups was the recent DC x Sonic the Hedgehog series that brought together Team Sonic and the Justice League. Sonic’s famous crew was transformed into versions of DC’s finest with amazing results, and now Team Sonic and the Justice League are teaming up again in a new series, and even more characters are joining in on the fun.

DC has announced a new crossover in the series titled DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion, which will be a new five issue comic series that features even more character pairings for franchise fans, including heroes like Catwoman and Aquaman. The even better news is that the series arrives soon, as DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #1 will hit comic stores on May 5th, 2026, and you can get your first look at the new series below.

DC x Sonic Round 2 Will Feature Even More Amazing Character Combinations

The first DC x Sonic series featured some delightful combinations, including Knuckles as Superman, Amy as Wonder Woman, Sonic as The Flash, Silver as Green Lantern, and Tails as Cyborg. Metal Legion will bring in even more characters from the Sonic universe, and the roster amazing.

The new characters joining the crossover include Big the Cat, Blaze, Rouge the Bat, and Cream the Rabbit and Cheese. As you can see in the main covers above, Big the Cat will be stepping into the shoes of Aquaman, while Rouge the Bat is going to be Sonic’s version of Catwoman. Cream the Rabbit will be soaring as Supergirl, and Blaze is also getting a superhero makeover to complete the new roster.

Metal Legion will be written by Ian Flynn and illustrated by Adam Bryce Thomas, reuniting the team that made the first series such a charming hit, and they couldn’t be more exited to return to this delightful crossover.

“I had an absolute blast the last time around, and I’m really happy that little tease we left at the end of the first crossover is finally coming to fruition,” said Flynn. “I hope everyone enjoys this second go around as much as I did writing it!” You can find the official description below.

“The worlds of DC Comics’ Justice League and SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog™ collide once more in another thrilling crossover filled with action, adventure, laughs, and perils. Mysterious mechanical rings have appeared across both worlds, linking them together and unleashing all things wonderful, worrisome, and weird. The heroes are happily reunited, but little do they suspect there’s a sinister origin behind their unexpected team-ups.”

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #1 features a main cover by Pablo M. Collar and also features variant covers by Adam Bryce Thomas, Serg Acuña, and Min Ho Kim. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #1 will be 32 pages and will hit comic stores on May 5, 2026.

