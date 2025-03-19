DC x Sonic the Hedgehog is Looking to Take the Top Crossover Spot…and It Just Might (Review)

Play video

It’s always thrilling to see two of your favorite franchises collide, and now fans have the chance to see that play out once again thanks to the newest crossover DC x Sonic the Hedgehog. It seems like a dream scenario to have the Justice League interacting with Sonic and friends, and it kind of is, both in terms of seeing these beloved characters interact with each other and also the grand sense of fun and adventure the team has captured throughout. The series absolutely looks the part as well, feeling like quintessential Sonic through and through. We’ve had some amazing crossovers over the years, and now DC x Sonic is making a case to be in that same elite company.

An important aspect of making one of these franchise crossovers work is capturing what makes each side special from the get-go. It’s not an easy feat to establish two sets of characters, make them feel authentic, and also set the narrative for all the chaos that lies ahead, but DC x Sonic achieves that rather seamlessly. Both sides feel true to their characters right from the start, allowing the team of writer Ian Flynn, artist Adam Bryce Thomas, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Becca Carey to get right to the fun stuff and start messing around with all the new toys in the toy box.

The first meeting and subsequent interactions range from completely wholesome to unexpectedly heavy, and Flynn plays them all completely straight. Some of these interactions, particularly regarding Batman and Shadow, will shatter some preconceived expectations, and because it’s all played the same way, it absolutely works. Sure you knew Batman and Shadow might get paired up, but after their initial interaction, their team-up takes on a very different meaning.

The stellar work of Thomas, Herms, and Carey can not be praised enough. The team captures the animated style of Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Silver, and Shadow perfectly, with their bigger-than-life personalities coming through on every page. The League fits right in while still feeling distinct, and the various introductions between all of the characters (especially Tails and Cyborg and Amy and Wonder Woman) can’t help but bring a smile to your face.

Even the villains get some shine, especially Darkseid, who is still a massive threat and yet has a new ship that is also sort of…adorable? Maybe it’s just me, but even still, it never gets old seeing Amy, Superman, Knuckles, and Cyborg all get their big moments side by side, and the personalities always shine through regardless of how the circumstances change around them.

DC x Sonic isn’t reinventing the wheel of a crossover, but it’s executing it brilliantly. If you’re a fan of DC you’ll find a lot to love, and if you are a Sonic the Hedgehog fan you’ll be in a similar boat. If you happen to love both of them, well, prepare for a grand adventure that places fun as the top priority.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by: DC Comics

On: March 19, 2025

Written by: Ian Flynn

Art by: Adam Bryce Thomas

Colors by: Matt Herms

Letters by: Becca Carey

