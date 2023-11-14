Spectacular Spider-Men Starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales Announced by Marvel

Peter Parker and Miles Morales will form a web-slinging crime-fighting duo in Marvel's new Spectacular Spider-Men series. The two Spider-Men have captivated gamers in the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 game, which has sold over five million copies. Peter and Miles both occupy the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, but their adventures typically take place separately if you ignore the random Spider-Verse crossover event or their previous team-up miniseries, Spider-Men and Spider-Men II. However, starting in March, they will work together in a new series titled Spectacular Spider-Men from two iconic Spider-Man creators.

Spectacular Spider-Men comes from the creative team of writer Greg Weisman and artist Humberto Ramos. Weisman was a writer for the beloved The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and is the creator behind the animated Gargoyles. As for Ramos, he is one of the definitive Amazing Spider-Man artists of the last 20 years. Together, they will take Peter Parker and Miles Morales on a journey that will see them swapping intelligence, teaming up against threats, and learning from each other's age difference and experience. Their first test will be against the villainous Jackal.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Greg Weisman and Humberto Ramos comment on Spectacular Spider-Men

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet," Weisman shared. "It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see. But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character. And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding.) What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous."

"From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say 'come back home,' and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series!" Ramos said. "Not only that, but in this book I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles' adventures! I love my job!"

Spectacular Spider-Men #1 goes on sale in March. Let us know your thoughts about the new series in the comments!