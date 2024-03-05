Spectacular Spider-Men: Marvel Previews New Spider-Man Series

Two Spider-Men are better than one in Marvel's preview of Spectacular Spider-Men. The team-up series features Peter Parker and Miles Morales and marks the first ongoing series headlined by both heroes. The series comes from writer Greg Weisman and artist Humberto Ramos, two veteran Spider-Man creators. Weisman is one of the creators behind the fan-favorite Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, and Ramos has provided art on some of the biggest Spider-Man stories of the last decade plus. What would a series starring Peter and Miles look like? Luckily, we have a sneak peek before the first issue hits next week.

Marvel has released a preview of Spectacular Spider-Men #1 by Greg Weisman, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It begins with a flashback to Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their Spider-Man costumes, agreeing that they should hang out more often in their free time. They could even trade witty quips that they could say to their enemies during battle. Then, we're quickly taken to the present where both Spider-Men are fighting a Hulked-out Jackal on the Empire State University campus.

Empire State is also the place where Peter and Miles agree to meet up, specifically a Coffee Bean on the campus. While Peter orders his coffee in person so he can build a rapport with the workers, Miles expedites his order by using the mobile app. This is just an example of the generation gap between the two, and a preview of the type of humor we can expect as Spectacular Spider-Men continues.

Greg Weisman talks Spectacular Spider-Men

ComicBook.com spoke to Greg Weisman about Spectacular Spider-Men, where he commented on how it feels to return to Spider-Man's web following Spectacular Spider-Man.

"I love it. I have been a big fan of Spider-Man since I was a little kid, long before you were born," Weisman said. "So, getting to do Spectacular Spider-Man, at this point, over 10 years ago, was a huge, huge deal to me, and I've missed it. I missed Peter. I missed the cast. And now I get to write Miles, too. And so, it's just joyous. I don't know how else to describe it. I'm thrilled to be on the book. I'm so glad they asked me to do it. It sort of came out of nowhere, but it's been a lot of fun. So much fun."

The preview of Spectacular Spider-Men #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 6th.